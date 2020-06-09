Tazewell, Va. – It is not a certainty Tazewell County Schools will have sports in the fall but preparations are being made.
Coaching staffs for all three high and middle schools were approved and contracts with officials given the ok during the June 8 school board meeting. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said the contract with Appalachian Officials Association for football and volleyball is void if there are no games.
There are several new faces in the head coaching ranks for fall sports. Thad Wells, replacing Greg Mance at Richlands is the only new head football coach. There were several changes on the Tornado staff as well as changes in other coaching positions at all schools.
The complete list of fall athletic assignments is below.
Graham High School
Matthew Dixon Athletic Director
Tony Palmer Head HS Football
Chris Austin Assistant HS Football
Clifton Bradshaw Assistant HS Football
Rex Bradshaw Assistant HS Football
Dennis Palmer Assistant HS Football
Scott Louthan Head MS Football
Patrick Buckner Assistant MS Football
Jaime Bowman Head Volleyball
Courtney Oxford Assistant Volleyball
Todd Baker Head Golf
Al MacNaughton Head Cross Country
Debra Brewster Co-Head HS Cheer
Angel Roberts Co-Head HS Cheer
Debra Brewster Co-Head HS Competition Cheer
Angel Roberts Co-Head HS Competition Cheer
Andrea Mitchem Head MS Cheer
Richlands High School
Thad Wells Head HS Football
Brandon Compton Assistant HS Football
Jeff Tarter Assistant HS Football
Adam Davis Assistant HS Football
Chris Altizer Assistant HS Football
Aaron Lowe Assistant HS Football
Frank Taylor Assistant HS Football
Jared Horn Assistant HS Football
Jeff Maggard Head JV Football
Anthony Cox Assistant JV Football
Benjamin Brown Assistant JV Football
Bobby Adkins Head MS Football
Matt Quesenberry Assistant MS Football
Leianna Stafflinger Head HS Volleyball
Keisha Lynch Head MS Volleyball
Jeff Taylor Head Golf
Morgan Lloyd Head Cross Country
Erin Ashworth Head HS Cheer
Erin Ashworth Head HS Competition Cheer
Tazewell High School
James Harris Head HS Football
Bill Dudley Assistant HS Football
Ben Mitchell Assistant HS Football
Mike Catron Assistant HS Football
Deacon Young Assistant HS Football
Danny Dorton Assistant HS Football
Brandon McDaniel Assistant HS Football
Shaquille McDonald Assistant HS Football
Jason Watson Assistant HS Football
Jeremy Call Head MS Football
Danny Mullins Assistant MS Football
Krag Kirk Assistant MS Football
Sarah Surber Head Volleyball
Lindsey Burris Assistant Volleyball
Tom Keene Head Cross Country
Billy Cline Head Golf
Chelsea Whittaker Head HS Cheer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.