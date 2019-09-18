TAZEWELL, Va. — Josiah Jordan’s interception return with 59 seconds left in the first half gave Tazewell a lead it never relinquished en-route to a 42-18 homecoming victory over Mount View.
The Golden Knights and Bulldogs had swapped the lead back and forth to that point. Matthew Thompson hauled in a 50 yard strike from Ryan Long on Mount View’s first drive. The Bulldogs counter punched with Jordan scoring on a 28 yard pass from Gavin Nunley.
Tanner Wimmer kicked the extra point to give the Bulldogs a lead and added a 30 yard field goal on the next drive as Tazewell went up 10-6. Mike Jones made it 16-6 Tazewell with a 12 yard run before the Knights came back.
Jasauni Sizemore pulled in a 30 yard pass from Justin Haggerty to get Mount View within four and Haggerty’s two yard run put them on top and set the stage for Jordan’s big play.
Tazewell’s defensive line got strong pressure on the Mount View quarterback and he threw the ball up for grabs with Jordan grabbing it and streaking 60 yards down field.
“Our defensive line played really well tonight, we had a couple of sacks,’ Tazewell Coach J’me Harris said. In addition to the sacks the Knights’ backs were under duress all night. Cassius Harris had an interception and Anthony Davis forced a fumble.
After the high scoring first half, the pace slowed and neither team dented the scoreboard. The Bulldogs took control of the game in the fourth quarter with Chancellor Harris scoring twice on runs of 10 and one yards.
“We struggled a little bit in the first half and Mount View played well,’ Harris said. Nunley passed to Jordan for the two point conversion on the second Harris touchdown.
Nunley tacked on a 26 yard touchdown run in the closing minute and took a knee on the conversion. Harris finished the game with 94 yards on 20 carries and Jordan had 51 yards rushing and caught seven passes for 86 yards.
Nunley finished with nine completions in 15 tries for 94 yards and was intercepted once. Tazewell came into the game with a dozen players out due to injury and lost Tyler Puckett, who holds for kicks and plays receiver to a concussion in the game.
Chancellor Harris went down on the same play but returned and finished the game. The Bulldogs get a week off to heal before heading to Princeton Sept. 27.
The Bulldog defenses held the Knights to 38 yards rushing on 23 carries, a stat that was compounded by several tackles for loss.
