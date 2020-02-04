Tazewell, Va. – Is another secession about to take place?
Supervisor Tom Lester placed Vexit on the agenda for discussion at the Feb. 4 board of supervisors meeting. Vexit is a tag placed on the plan that would have Virginia counties leave the Commonwealth and join another state.
The Richmond Times Dispatch placed the Vexit tag on the plan since it is similar to Great Britain’s plan to leave the European Union which was dubbed Brexit. Upset with recent legislation passed in the Commonwealth, several citizens have expressed a desire to at least explore the idea of either becoming part of West Virginia or Tennessee.
Lester said comments he heard from citizens of his district prompted him to bring the matter for discussion. The board does not plan any action on the issue and Lester had it placed under his board concerns to talk about and get a better idea of how people feel.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has said his state will welcome any counties or individuals who wish to move to West Virginia. Jerry Falwell, Jr., president of Liberty University joined Justice at the press conference in Martinsburg, WVA and encouraged Virginians to take advantage of the offer.
House Concurrent Resolution 8 has been introduced in the West Virginia Legislature and sets up a process by which counties or independent cities in Virginia could transfer to West Virginia. The bill would require agreement by both state legislatures and the approval of a majority of voters in the counties wishing to change states.
While Justice and Falwell have endorsed the idea, leaders in the Commonwealth do not take it seriously. Republican Senator Emmett Hangar asked if they were “doing a comedy routine’ and Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said Justice should focus on West Virginia’s problems and not screw around in Virginia.
Governor Ralph Northam said “It must be election year in West Virginia and “as always, Jerry Falwell’s words speak for themselves.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.