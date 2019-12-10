Richlands, Va. – Richlands stayed undefeated in girls’ basketball and the boys’ got their first win in action against Twin Valley Dec. 9.
Denissa Ball had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the girls’ to a 55-35 win. Chloe Perkins followed with 11 and Lauren Earls had six points, five assists and three steals. Rachel Rife also scored six points for Richlands.
Jasmine Hampton and Kamryn Vance each had nine for the Panthers. Hailey Moore contributed eight to the Panthers cause.
In the boys’ game the Tornado broke to a 31-13 halftime lead and cruised past Twin Valley 81-32. Gage Holmes had10 points, 15 rebounds and blocked five shots for Richlands. The Blue Tornado also got 16 points from Cade Berry and 11 points and 13 rebounds from Cade Simmons.
Ethan Shreve contributed 11 to the Richlands cause and Colton Medley had nine. Richlands got points from 10 players in the win and broke the game wide open with a 30 point third quarter. Twin Valley’s leader was Trevor McGlothlin with 15.
The Richlands girls are scheduled to face Hurley Dec. 10 and Ridgeview Dec. 11. Both teams are scheduled to travel to Twin Valley for a rematch with the Panthers Dec. 16.
Staff reports
The News & Press
