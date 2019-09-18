RICHLANDS, Va. — A band of Falcons fly in to help Richlands celebrate homecoming Sept. 20.
Abingdon, 2-1, faces off with the 0-2 Blue Tornado, who is coming off their bye week. The Falcons suffered a 49-0 beat down at the hands of Pulaski last week. They opened the season with a 45-14 win over John Battle and followed that with a 35-28 defeat of Gate City.
Martin Lucas and Eli Ratcliff led the running game against Battle and Jadon Boothe threw the ball well. The Falcons and Gate City battled on even terms most of the game before the birds pulled out the win late in the game. The Blue Devils led 28-21 after three quarters and was tied at 28 late in the fourth before Lucas scored the winning touchdown.
Peyton McClanahan and Ethan Doane each hauled in touchdown passes from Boothe in the game. The Falcons have a solid kicker in Graham Griffith, who has not missed an extra point so far this year, Abingdon lost its starting center in the first quarter in the loss to Pulaski and a pair of bad snaps set up the Cougars for a touchdown and a safety to give than an early lead Richlands has moved the ball between the 20’s but had trouble getting it to the end zone. They have scored just 32 points in the first two games with 29 of those coming against Gate City.
Coach Greg Mance said following the loss at Union that his team was going back to the basics. They also are hoping the off week helped some injured people get healthy. Logan Altizer has not played this year and Zach Gillespie and Will Tarter both went down against Union. Sage Webb took over the running back role at Union and looked good at times.
Defensively, Richlands played much better than the scoreboard showed at Union and just wore down at the end. The Tornado heads to Beaver next week and Radford comes to Ernie Hicks Stadium to open October. Abingdon stays on the road next week to face Tennessee High before returning home Oct. 4 to face Wise Central, a district foe.
