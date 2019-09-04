Listed below is the sports schedule for county high schools for the week of Sept. 4-10. For changes or cancellations see www.southwestdistrictva.org.
Graham
Sept. 4: The golf team hosts a district match at Fincastle Country Club. The middle school volleyball team travels to Giles.
Sept. 5: The junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams host Beaver.
Sept. 6: The varsity football team hosts Tazewell with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: The volleyball team plays in a tournament at Va. High. The cross country teams run at Cave Spring.
Sept. 9: The golf team plays Beaver at Fincastle Country Club. The middle school and junior varsity football teams travel to Richlands. The middle school volleyball team hosts Scott Memorial.
Sept. 10: The middle school, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams travel to Bland.
Richlands
Sept. 4: The junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams host Beaver.
Sept. 6: The varsity football team travels to Union.
Sept. 7: The varsity volleyball team is in a tournament at Va. High.
Sept. 9: The middle school and junior varsity football teams host Graham.
Sept.10: The middle school, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams host Grundy.
Tazewell
Sept. 4: The golf team travels to Va. High for a match. The middle school, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams travel to Bland.
Sept. 6: The varsity football team travels to Graham.
Sept. 7: The junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams are hosting the Tazewell Invitational at Tazewell Middle School. The cross country teams run at Cave Spring.
Sept. 10: The varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams travel to Princeton
