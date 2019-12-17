Staff reports
Abingdon, Va. – A Tazewell County woman has been found guilty of willfully failing to pay taxes, wire fraud and making false statements to law enforcement.
Teresa Barringer, 58, of Bluefield was convicted by a jury following a three day trial in federal court. U.S. Attorney Thomas P. Cullen’s office made the announcement in a press release.
Barringer, who was executive vice president of J&R Manufacturing in Bluefield, was convicted on three counts of willfully failing to pay payroll taxes, two counts of wire fraud, and three counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer.
“Payroll-tax schemes and other forms of workplace fraud are serious federal crimes and ones that the Department of Justice and the IRS take very seriously,” Cullen said. “I appreciate the hard work of the FBI and IRS agents in uncovering the defendant’s criminal conduct and bringing her to justice.”
According to evidence presented at trial, Barringer failed to pay more than $175,000 in payroll taxes withheld from employees. She also fraudulently prematurely obtained over $360,000 from her 401K plan by falsely claiming that she needed the money to avoid foreclosure and falsely representing her last day of employment. Barringer also lied to federal agents when questioned about her employment and the 401K withdrawals.
