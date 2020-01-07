GRUNDY, VA -- The Buchanan County Legal Clinic, a once a month free clinic offered by the Appalachian School of Law (ASL), will be held Saturday, January 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Booth Center second floor, located on the ASL campus.
The clinic is open to those in the community who have legal questions. ASL students will be volunteering their time to assist in case intake and follow-up under the guidance of the attorneys clinic participants see. No appointment is necessary.
In conjunction with the legal clinic, Appalachian College of Pharmacy students, who are members of ACP’s American Society of Health System Pharmacists, will be on hand to provide free wellness screenings during the legal clinic’s hours of operation.
Questions surrounding commonplace legal questions will be the focus of the legal clinic. The clinic will not offer advice related to criminal matters. It will not offer ongoing legal representation, but will be focused on answers to legal questions that can be given the day of the clinic and placing individuals with attorneys who can further answer those questions.
Those seeking answers from the clinic’s attorneys will first meet students, who will gather information about the individual and their legal need. That information will be reviewed by an attorney to determine which attorney working that day should help address the problem. ASL students will shadow those attorneys as they meet with those who have sought answers at the clinic as long as the person seeking advice consents. All information will be kept confidential and any documents presented for review will not be kept at the clinic. Scans of the documents will be made and maintained on an encrypted secure server.
Anyone visiting the clinic with a legal question will receive a follow-up letter from the clinic to detail the actions recommended or taken at the clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.