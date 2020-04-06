Richlands, Va. – Applications for unemployment in Tazewell County went up over 200 in one week between Mar. 21 and Mar. 28.
Data from the Virginia Employment Commission, (Obtained by the Richmond Times Dispatch) shows 100 residents of Tazewell County filed in the week of Mar. 21 while the numbers jumped to 333 Mar. 28.
Buchanan saw applications rise by 54 with 17 in the week of Mar. 21 and 71 for Mar. 28. Bland went from 13 to 50 and Dickenson from 24 to 58.
“Initial claims measure emerging unemployment and the continued increase in initial claims in the Commonwealth are clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus. A number of counties and cities continued to cite COVID-19 related layoffs, with many areas reporting increased layoffs in service related industries broadly and in the accommodation and food services industries in particular. However, there are indications that layoffs are broadening to affect a wider range of industries.
Continued weeks claimed measure the number of persons claiming unemployment benefits and are beginning to reflect the current influx of initial claim filings submitted to the VEC. Continued weeks claimed were 41,827, nearly doubling the number from last week and twice the number of continued claims from the comparable week last year.
The numbers of initial claims filed during the week ending March 28 was 110,397 higher than the comparable 2019 week—over a 5,000% increase’ a press release from the Virginia Employment Commission said.
Russell County’s numbers jumped by 97 going from 72 to 169 and Smyth rose from 65 to 214. Washington County saw its numbers rise from 183 to 522 and Wise saw the numbers jump from 81 to 272.
During the week of Mar. 14 Tazewell County saw eight initial filings for unemployment while Bland had one and Buchanan three. For the same three week period Pulaski’s numbers were, 7, 80 and 496.
The figures show the Commonwealth had more people file for unemployment in the two week period of Mar. 14 to Mar. 28 than did in all of 2019. There were 158,774 claims filed in those two weeks and 134,957 for all of last year.
In addition to the layoffs at Buchanan and other mines in the area, Lawrence Brothers, PBE and other companies either reduced staff or shut down completely. Hotels in the area report a dramatic drop in business and they have either reduced staff or hours.
Many companies and government offices are staggering employee shifts in an effort to maintain a workforce in the event the virus strikes them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.