By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Richlands, Va. – Thad Wells isn’t going anywhere.
Rumors circulated on an internet site recently that Wells was headed to UVA as an assistant coach if the high school season didn’t happen. Shortly after those rumors were laid to rest the Tazewell County School Board’s personnel list was released showing Wells had resigned as a teacher and athletic director.
“I decided to resign from teaching and AD in order to help with other community projects. This will not affect my role as head football coach, in fact it will allow for more opportunities within the program. I am an entrepreneur at heart and that’s what this area needs.
If we don’t see economic growth in this area then schools and sports will decline in what they are able to offer our future generations,’ Wells said. Wells joins a growing trend among high school coaches in the county.
Graham’s Tony Palmer works for the Bluefield State College Police Department. Tazewell baseball coach Mike Fowler works in the federal prison in McDowell County and both the boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches, Fred Phillips and Aaron Lowe, at Richlands work outside the school system.
The school system is in the process of filling the athletic director’s position. Wells, a Richlands native came home in May to replace Greg Mance at the helm of the Blue Tornado football program.
