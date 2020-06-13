Burke’s Garden, Va, - A virus couldn’t a stop a Varmint and 204 runners showed up for the annual half marathon named after the coyote that became a legend in this community.
Tyler O’Brien bested Andrew Parkins by 27 seconds to win the event which may have been the only race run live this spring. O’Brien covered the 13.1 mile course in one hour 17 minutes and nine seconds with Parkins at one hour 17 minutes and 36 seconds.
Scott Burnham was third at an hour, 18 minutes and 21 seconds with Tanner Cook fourth at an hour, 19 minutes and four seconds. Stephanie Buchanan was fifth overall and won the female division with a run of one hour, 21 minutes and 22 seconds.
Steven Hensley, Daniel Kolasa, Dalton Atchison and Corey Henson rounded out the top 10. Natalie Patterson was second in the female division and 13th overall with Gretchen Addison third, Courtney Street fourth and Laura Duffy fifth in the female division.
14-year-old Kaleb Elswick finished 24th with Burke’s Garden’s own Ian and Abigail Rhudy at 45 and 46 respectively. Millie Keene, who has run the course every year since the race started finished at 158. Race organizer Charity Hurst ran the course virtually as did Niles Yanchook and Duane Peck.
The race started in six waves in order to comply with social distance rules. The 5k and one mile fun run usually run in conjunction with this race were not held this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.