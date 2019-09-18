Princeton, W. Va. — The Tazewell Bulldogs came out strong, but fell short as Princeton fought back to take a non-district volleyball win Sept. 10.
After the Bulldogs claimed a 25-18 win in the first set the Tigers reeled off 25-15, 25-13 and 25-21 wins to claim the match. Hayley McPherson had 10 aces to lead the charge for Princeton.
She also had 11 assists and four kills on the night. Karmellia Perkins registered four aces, two kills and one block. Bethany Burks had seven aces and two kills along with several digs.
For the Bulldogs, Madison Wimmer had nine assists, four kills and five aces. Alexa Boardwine had four kills and one ace as well as being a force at the net with several blocks.
The Bulldogs hosted the Bland Bears Sept. 11 and lost in four sets. Tazewell won the opener 25-18.
Bland rebounded to win the next three games by scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-14. After a Sept. 16 trip to Northwood, the Bulldogs travel to Richlands Sept. 18. That match will feature all three teams, middle school, junior varsity and varsity.
