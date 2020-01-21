Tazewell, Va. – Changes could be coming to the attendance zones for Tazewell County Schools.
At its Jan. 20 meeting the Tazewell County School Board unanimously approved Dr. Chris Stacy’s request to study the zones. Stacy’s request was in response to a request last year that several students who live in the Tip Top-Springville area be allowed to go to Tazewell rather than Graham.
Stacy said the county had allowed students to attend schools outside zones for several years but has not supplied transportation. He said after stories appeared in local papers about that request other citizens enquired about changes.
He asked the board about a committee to look at attendance zones for the entire county. The board instructed him to put together a list of potential committee members to present to them next month.
[In other action the board:]
*Re-organized for the New Year with David Woodard continuing as chairman and Irene Mullins as vice chair.
*Passed a resolution proclaiming Jan. 19-25 as Principals Appreciation Week.
*Approved the school calendar for 2020-2021 with Aug. 17 as the first day of school and May 25 as the last. The calendar gives teachers and students a week break at Thanksgiving and has school starting on Monday rather than Thursday as it has in the past.
*Approved the low bids for a box truck, dump truck, technology van and county truck.
*Approved the low bid for replacing the gymnasium bleachers at Tazewell High School.
*Approved the Career and technical center’s plans for internship and cooperative education programs.
*Heard from Director of Finance Jessica Cox that she is taking steps to correct problems pointed out in the county audit.
*Approved the second reading of the personnel travel and allowances expense policy.
*Met in closed session to discuss personnel, students, contracts, legal and property with no action taken.
*Approved the personnel changes as presented.
*Adjourned until Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
