Bluefield, Va. – Four G-Men and one Blue Tornado lead the Tazewell County Contingent on the @A all state football team.
Devin Lester was chosen as the first team quarterback and his teammates Aaron Edwards, Brody Meadows and Xayvion Turner are also first team selections. Lester is the offensive player of the year and Edwards took the top defensive honors.
Levi Forrest of Richlands is the first team all state kicker and punter for the second straight year. Meadows, who made fist team as an offensive tackle and Turner, a first team receiver are both sophomores.
Ridgeview’s Trenton Adkins is a first team running back. Doug Smith of state champion Appomattox took coach of the year honors and the Raiders placed five players on either the first team offense or defense.
Lester made the second team as a defensive back and Marion’s Will Moss is a second team defensive lineman. Nick Kastner of Graham and Mason Polier of Union are second team linebackers.
Lester and Edwards were also players of the year in Region 2D and the Southwest District. Lester is bound for Old Dominion next year. Meadows is a second team all American choice in addition to making all state.
Forrest capped a tremendous career at Richlands by committing to Penn State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.