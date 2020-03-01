The Pastures for Profit Program is a cost-share project that will allow producers to make capital improvements in new fertilizer and lime application equipment and new animal waste distribution equipment. By making these improvements, producers in tobacco dependent communities will be able to improve profits through increases in production of pounds of animal per acre.
Beginning March 9, qualifying farmers can obtain an application at the extension office at 121 Bagley Circle, Suite 434, in Marion. To qualify, a farmer must meet each of the following:
Applicant must be a resident and property owner in participating counties.
Must own 25 acres of hay/pasture land.
Applications will only be accepted from individual farm operations.
Must have a minimum of: 25 breeding age dairy or beef females or 25 stocker calves or 25 breeding ewes or goats.
Cost share is limited to 33 percent of the cost of an approved purchase. Total cost-share dollars that can be received by any participating producer is $3,000. Producers may allocate funding on multiple practices in order to get the most benefit from funds provided.
A minimum purchase amount of $1,000 is required to receive cost share with a reimbursement amount of $330. Should a producer fail to utilize funds by the reimbursement deadline, their allocation will be redistributed at the discretion of the Disbursement Oversight Committee.
Each individual/producer who receives cost-share shall be provided an IRS Form 1099 by the Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association (AFCA). The producer is required to supply an original numbered and dated receipt indicating buyer and seller information (including complete address) to be eligible for payment. In the absence of an original numbered and dated receipt, a copy of cancelled check(s) will be accepted at the discretion of the DOC.
A statement regarding the understanding of requirements by the producer will be signed and dated by applicant. If a producer fails to meet the requirements of the agreement, they will be ineligible for any future funding opportunities.
Eligible items for this grant include fertilizer/lime application equipment and animal waste distribution equipment. All equipment purchased through the Pasture for Profit Project will be new at time of purchase. Used or self-fabricated equipment is not eligible for reimbursement.
Labor provided by the applicant, family or employees is not eligible for reimbursement. All equipment purchased through this program shall be maintained for a minimum of five years and is subject to inspection for program compliance during the life-span of the practice. Maintenance of the practice is the responsibility of the applicant. Applicants who fail to meet these requirements will be notified by mail that repayment of the funds is required.
All applications will be received and funded on a first-come first-served basis. No applications will be available prior to March 9 at 7 a.m. Applications are not considered complete until all required documents are completed and filed at the VCE Office.
While you cannot get an application before March 9, you can prepare by collecting additional information that must accompany the application form. Information required for completed applications:
Name, address, home telephone/cell phone number.
A tax ID or social security number.
FSA/USDA farm number/tract number o FSA aerial map of farm (photocopy).
A valid five year lease for rented properties.
If you have questions, please feel free to contact our office at 276-783-5175.
Upcoming Events
March 3--Smyth Washington Cattleman Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds. Topic is BQA certification.
March 9--Pasture for Profit Grant Application process begins at Smyth County VCE Office, 7 a.m.
March 16--Farm Management Meeting, Farm Bureau building, Marion. Phil Blevins will share the grass test data.
March 25--VQA Calf Sale, Tri State Market, Abingdon, 7 p.m.
March 28--VA BCIA Bull Sale, Wytheville.
March 30--VQA Steer Take-Up, Tri State Livestock Market.
April 1--VQA Heifer Take-Up, Tri State Livestock Market.
April 24--Watershed Field Day for 6th Graders, Chilhowie High School.
