Do you have unwanted, unneeded or unknown pesticides stored on your property? If so, you have an opportunity to dispose of them locally on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Supergro in Seven Mile Ford.
Each year the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Pesticide Services (VDCAS OPS) conducts a pesticide disposal program in a different region of the state. These take-ups return every six years, so if you have a need to dispose of unwanted chemicals this is your chance to do so.
Groups that can take advantage of this program include agricultural producers, licensed pesticide businesses, certified applicators, golf courses and home owners. Chemicals that are acceptable to bring include agricultural pesticides, commercial pesticides, homeowner pesticides, weed and feed products, and pesticide dilutions.
Items that cannot be accepted include medical waste, radioactive waste, ammunition, tires, biological waste, contaminated waste, paint, oil, fertilizer and batteries. You are asked to contact VDACS for clarification on acceptable products for disposal.
You should also contact VDACS OPS for instructions on handling unknown pesticides of 50 pounds solid or five gallons liquids in one container and instructions on handling unknown containers that cannot be easily moved. Our local contact for VDACS OPS is Jim Atwell in Wytheville. His office number is 276-228-5501.
Again, if you have items that need to be in this disposal, this is the year to do so without having to transport those items to a different region of the state. If you cannot bring your disposal items to Seven Mile Ford on Oct. 2, please contact the extension office for alternative days and times. You can also find information on line at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/pesticide-collection.shtml.
Upcoming Events
Sept. 9--Washington County Fair.
Sept. 26-29--Chilhowie Apple Festival.
Sept. 27-Oct. 6--State Fair of Virginia.
Oct. 2--Pesticide Disposal (Commercial and Homeowners), Supergro, Seven Mile Ford.
Oct. 4--Deadline to Consign Calves for the Nov. 6 VQA Sale.
Oct. 5--Hokie Bugfest, Squires Student Center, Blacksburg.
Oct. 9--Smyth County AG Day for 4th Graders, WL Hanger, Chilhowie.
Nov. 1--Deadline to Consign Calves to December VQA Sale.
Nov. 6--VQA Sale, Tri State Livestock Market, 7 p.m.
Nov. 11--VQA Steer Take Up, Tri-State.
Nov. 13--VQA Heifer Take Up, Tri State.
Nov. 18--Smyth County Farm Management/Private Pesticide Recertification Meeting, 6 p.m., Farm Bureau Building in Marion.
Nov. 20--Pesticide Recertification, 8:30 a.m., Smyth County Extension Office.
Dec. 4--VQA Sale, Tri State Livestock Market, 7 p.m.
