I hope everyone enjoyed their first full week of spring. Our year has gotten off to an interesting start given the COVID-19 situation and it has not left our extension programming unaffected. Since we are part of the University at Virginia Tech, we are subject to the decisions of our president, Dr. Tim Sands, and the interpretations of those decisions by our extension director, Dr. Ed Jones.
We have been advised to forego any programming that might draw more than 10 people, therefore, many of our farm and 4-H programming efforts have been postponed for the near future. Our VQA Sale for March will go forward with our steer take up this Monday followed by the heifers on April 1. A significant difference is that we will be selling the calves “in barn” at 7 p.m. on the day of take up.
While this will ease the need to predict our numbers for load lot formation, it will also mean that: 1. We still will not accept calves that have not been pre-inspected by VDACS; and 2. Our noon deadline to have animals in the barn will be strictly enforced as we will need additional time to put the loads together and let buyers know what will be offered that evening.
One thing that everyone can do that is not affected by the virus situation is fill out your 2020 Census data. New for 2020, the census is totally online, at least at this point. You can obtain a paper form if you wish, but if you do not want to be pestered with a visit from a census worker, you can fill out the information online quickly and easily.
The site address to access the census is www.2020census.gov. Once you bring up the main page, you click on the “Take the Census” button and then select “Start Questionnaire.” The first step to completing the census is to verify your address. You will be asked to enter a 12-digit Census ID number found in materials that were either mailed or left at your door.
This part is very important: Below the login button you will see “If you do not have a Census ID, click here” button. You can still complete the census even if you do not have a number simply by entering a valid street address.
All information entered is confidential so please take time to fill it out. Also, if you have family and friends who you know do not have internet access, please help them complete their information as well. Questions asked are not prying and a census can be completed in just a few minutes.
Why is this important? Literally, access to millions of state and federal dollars to help our county and area hinges on the accuracy of our census data. A few weeks ago, Unicoi County, Tenn., ran a radio advertisement touting the importance of the census. According to the ad, every man woman and child in their county lost over $1,000 due to discrepancies in the county’s 2010 data.
Smyth County does not want to follow their lead. Complete your census and make sure your neighbor does as well.
Upcoming Events
March 28--VA BCIA Bull Sale, Wytheville. No live auction. Online bidding only.
March 30--VQA Steer Take-Up, Tri State Livestock Market.
April 1-- VQA Heifer Take-Up, Tri State Livestock Market.
June 19--Deadline to consign calves to the July VQA Sale
July 15--VQA Sale, Tri State Livestock Market.
July 17--Deadline to Consign Calves to the August VQA Sale.
July 19-23--National Ag Agents’ Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference, Virginia Beach.
July 20--VQA Steer Take–Up, Tri State Livestock Market, 6:30 a.m. to noon.
July 22--VQA Heifer Take Up, Tri State Livestock Market, 6:30 a.m. to noon.
July 25–Aug 1--Rich Valley Fair.
July 27-31--Smyth County 4-H Camp.
