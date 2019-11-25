As you know, we have held our farm management meeting the third Monday of November through December for several years now. This Dec. 16 we will deviate from our schedule for an important opportunity.
On Monday, Dec. 16, Corbitt Wall of DV Auction will be our guest at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Mr. Wall hosts the online podcast “Feeder Flash” that many of you follow. His no holds barred, straight forward analysis has made him a favorite of farmers and ranchers across the nation.
Corbitt is a native of eastern New Mexico and west Texas. He is a fourth-generation cattleman and has been a livestock auctioneer for 25 years. Corbitt grew up at his father’s side, taking delivery of country cattle purchases off New Mexico ranches and wheat pastures. They were also some of the first to order stocker calves from the southeast, partnering with shippers from Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida. Corbitt received a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and economics plus a master’s degree in agriculture from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. Upon graduation, he started an 18-year career with the USDA’s Ag Marketing Service and carved a niche in feeder cattle market reporting as the author of the weekly National Feeder & Stocker Cattle Summary.
In 2014, Mr. Wall accepted a position with DV Auction as their commercial cattle manager and livestock market analyst. He recently relocated back to the Texas panhandle after 16 years in northwest Missouri, where he operated a small stocker cattle operation with his three daughters.
Our topic will be an outlook on the cattle markets, past, present and future, and we will begin the meeting at 6:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee to hear Mr. Wall and enjoy dinner with your colleagues. This promises to be a very popular meeting. We are expecting to host around 300 guests that evening, which brings us to an important reminder.
We (Scott Jessee, Phil Blevins and I) have made it a point to serve steaks at our evening meetings… first to make it easier to attend and second to salute Southwest Virginia’s largest agricultural commodity. While we usually have a bit extra to cover people who just cannot call in to reserve a spot early, the numbers of this meeting have brought us to the point to where if you do not call in, we will not be able to provide you with a meal. So, if you would like to enjoy a great steak dinner, please call by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
This meeting will supplant our regular December BQA recertification. We will hold that meeting on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Office, 354 South Main, Marion.
Upcoming Events
Dec. 4--VQA Sale, Tri State Livestock Market, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8-10--State SWCD Meeting, Norfolk.
Dec. 9--VQA Steer Take Up, Tri-State.
Dec. 11--VQA Heifer Take Up, Tri State.
Dec. 16--An Evening with Corbitt Wall, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Abingdon, 6:30 p.m., $5 charge per person, call in by Thursday, Dec. 12.
Jan.15-17--VA Farm Show, Fishersville.
Jan. 17--Our Great Gator Giveaway Drawing. Noon at the VA Farm Show, Fishersville.
Jan. 20--Farm Management Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Farm Bureau Building, Marion. Topic is BQA Recertification.
Jan. 27-30--VCE Annual Meeting, Hotel Roanoke.
