Since I wrote my last column, life has changed drastically. For the past eight years, as I have submitted bi-weekly columns to the newspaper, my main goal has been to preserve stories from our past. This week that goal has shifted. I suddenly find myself struggling to record current events that will someday serve as an historic record for future generations.
Many years from now the experiences of March 2020 will be of great interest to those who look back at this time in our history. They will look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in much the same way that we now reflect on the events of September 11, 2001.
Here are just a few ways that life has changed during the past two weeks. Smyth County school hallways no longer echo with the sound of students chattering, running to and from classes, and slamming locker doors. Buses no longer line the roads, picking up children. Grocery store shelves struggle to meet the demand of worried shoppers. Televisions constantly carry special news reports, detailing the stories of thousands affected by COVID-19. Where members of our tight-knit community used to meet in store aisles and parking lots with friendly hugs, there is a mandated six-foot distance between our physical interactions. Funeral homes, which used to serve as places where those who mourned the loss of a loved one could come to be collectively embraced by a group of friends and family, are now restricted to groups of ten or less. It is no longer an option to go visit with a sick family member in the hospital or nursing home. No visitors are allowed. Church pews have been emptied, with many services being broadcast online.
Many of us are trying to find the silver lining in this new way of life that requires restrictions on our gatherings. A former resident of Marion, Kirk Spitzer, sent me an email last Saturday that offered one example of how we can transform this time of isolation into a blessing for others. He suggested that this time spent at home would be a wonderful opportunity to preserve our stories.
Kirk, who now lives in Richmond, recalled his time as a Smyth County News paperboy. “I would pick up my 100 papers on Thursday afternoon, and begin the trek from the newspaper office on Chestnut Street along West Main Street, finishing in Cumberland Heights where I lived. There was a hospital on my route, so I would wander through the halls and see if anyone wanted to purchase this weekly edition. Any unsold papers could be returned the following week for credit. The paper sold for 7 cents, and we made 3 cents for every paper sold. Maybe it sold for 10 cents by the time I stopped delivering papers in the ninth grade.”
Kirk said that, several years ago, during a severe snowstorm in the Richmond area, residents were confined to their homes for a few days. During that time, he had the chance to reminisce about his childhood and wrote an “Ode to the Cumberland Heights Gang.” He shared the recollections with his former friends and neighbors via email and has graciously given me permission to share excerpts that “capture what life was like for those who grew up in Marion during the 1950s and early ‘60s.”
“In 1955, my family moved into a rental property owned by Francis Brothers at 825 Cumberland Street. By the end of the first summer, we realized that we had moved into Mecca for children between the ages of 7-15. There were over 30-40 children of that age living in a four- to five-street area commonly called Cumberland Heights. Downtown Marion was less than a mile away, making the town library, movie theatre, and downtown shops easily accessible by foot. There was even a Five and Dime Store in those days. The neighborhood boundaries were usually defined by the top of Cumberland Street on the south to Greenway Avenue on the north. The western boundary was West Main Street (Lee Hwy). The east side of the neighborhood was bounded by I-81, which ran from Bristol to the south to Winchester to the north.
“There was a field next to Alvin and Ellen Wassum’s house, and that became our baseball/softball field. We even cobbled our coins to buy lime for the base paths and made our own bases out of sack cloths. Hulldale Avenue cut through our field, with the outfielders playing on the other side of the street, but that did not seem to deter our fun of playing America’s pastime sport.
“Next to Gengie Riddle’s house was a rectangular open field, and that became our home for our sandlot football games in the fall. We even had our own jerseys and would play other neighborhoods in tackle football, totally unsupervised. No one ever got seriously hurt, and we seemed to get along and play by the rules without being directly supervised. I do not recall who owned the open space, but they did not seem to mind our playing football after school or on weekends.
“During the hot, muggy summers, we all gathered at Annie Meek’s side yard to play ‘kick the can.’ Play would begin after dinner, and usually ended when the street lights came on and it was time for us to be home. Kenny Sturgill lived next to Annie. Robyn Ritter’s mother had an unusual whistle, and her sound was known by all and we knew Robyn had to be home, pronto.
“The boys traded baseball cards and the girls played ‘jack rocks.’ We also played card games, like fish.
“One winter, it snowed over 20 inches, and the schools were closed for several days. Once the streets were plowed, we all gathered and rode our sleds from the top of the hill on Cumberland Street all the way to Hulldale Avenue. The challenge was to see whose sled could coast the furthest on Hulldale toward West Main Street. We took turns posting ourselves at the intersection of Cumberland and Clinton to make sure no cars were coming. Again, no adult supervision -- we made this all work by ourselves.
“As we entered the teenage years, many of us gathered in someone’s basement to listen to 45RPM records, dance, and just enjoy the music of the late ‘50s and early ‘60s.”
“Both the Smyth County sheriff and Town of Marion police chief lived in our neighborhood on Dalton, so I guess we all felt fairly safe.
“There was always usually someone to play with and entertain ourselves, especially in the summer when school was out of session. When that was not the case, we could get on our bikes, and safely travel up West Main Street, looking for friends in the Marion College area, and further up Main Street to Hospital Hill.
“It was a great time to grow up and idyllic compared to today’s fast-paced society. The freedom we enjoyed and learning to get along with each other without adult supervision was special. I truly believe that we all learned a lot about ourselves, and each other. We had to be creative, but life was not boring.”
Prior to this time of social distancing, I often heard people lament that there simply was not enough time in their busy schedules to record family stories, go through old photographs, or do family history. This unique situation offers us that opportunity. Encourage children to record their experiences in journals. Interview parents and grandparents. Research your family history. Take an online family history class. If you would like to share your ideas or stories about how social distancing has helped you preserve your family history, email me at mwlinford@yahoo.com. Thanks to Kirk Spitzer for his generosity in sharing his memories of life in Marion with all of us, as an example of how we can make the most out of our time spent at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.