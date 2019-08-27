As the new school year gets under way, it’s not uncommon for memories of our school days to return. What has caught me a bit off guard this past year is the multitude of school memories and reflections triggered by obituaries.
In the last year, three losses have reminded me of how our lives are interconnected and how the seeds one person plants will flourish under the care of others.
In my seventh-grade year, Richard Hill taught social studies. I can’t say many of the particular class lessons come to mind, but my passion for understanding the workings of our civic lives took root under his instruction. I began to connect the dots between our actions as individuals and the operations of our government. The importance of understanding our history and its impact on what we’re doing today also took hold.
Under the instruction of Danny Jonas in high school civics, those lessons were translated to current events. Coach J was an exceedingly popular teacher among high school athletes. On a Friday before the big game, he let the “jocks” work out their energy, while he and I talked about the news of the day, looking at how different media covered it. My passion and accompanying study grew under his guidance.
Nancy Jackson helped give me direction. That might seem unusual. At the time, Mrs. Jackson was a home economics teacher. I actually never studied under Mrs. Jackson in a classroom. She was, however, an FHA advisor. In my eighth-grade year, she and the late Geneva Steffey took me under their wings and asked me to serve as the organization’s chaplain.
That was such a big deal.
Somewhere in the middle school years, a painful shyness grew in me. By the eighth grade, the prospect of speaking in public, much less praying in public, was gut-wrenching.
Still, the two longtime educators convinced me to serve. That was just the beginning.
For those who know me, please don’t get hung up on the fact that it was the FHA – Future Homemakers of America. Yes, there are days when I struggle to cook with a microwave and I’ve been known to just stop wearing a pair of pants when the hems fell out. FHA was so much more than stereotypes suggest, and the organizational and leadership experience proved invaluable. As the years went on, Nancy Jackson guided me as I served in offices locally and then regionally and represented the district at state conferences. It would often be just the two of us in her car, travelling to and from events. We talked. She listened, she advised, she encouraged.
I grew.
As I observe and report on government in action these days, these three educators – and so many others -- stand behind me.
As I stand at the pulpit in church, I must offer prayers of gratitude for Nancy Jackson.
Danny “Coach J” Jonas died last fall.
Richard Hill passed away in June.
Nancy Jackson died earlier this month.
I mourn their loss, but celebrate that the seeds they planted and nurtured continue to flourish in so many people who benefited from their work as educators.
As we live on, the question becomes what seeds are we planting and cultivating in this world.
