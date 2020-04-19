September is National Emergency Preparedness Month, but with the recent flooding, storms and our current COVID-19 situation, the time to be prepared is yesterday. If you think about it, you take precautions every day, not just when an emergency occurs. For instance, you wear a seat belt in the car just to protect you in case of an accident. You make your children wear helmets when they ride their bicycles. You double check your iron to make sure it is unplugged.
Preparing for emergencies is not new. Your grandparents probably have extra supplies, such as soap and shampoo in the bathroom closets, onions and potatoes stored in the basement, and canned goods on pantry shelves in their home. They understood the value of having a little extra on hand in case of emergencies.
All states and counties have experienced disasters. Virginians have experienced ice storms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, power outages and now pandemics. It is wise to be prepared for the unexpected. To that end, the Extension Office offers a publication that you can pick up at the office or download online that can help you prepare by assembling an emergency kit for you and your family.
Making a kit is easier than you think. In fact, you can start with the basics and add to it over time. The checklist below contains ideas on what might go into an emergency kit. Select items to place in the grab bag that best meet your own needs.
Items for the grab bag may include the following:
• One day’s clothing and shoes for each family member;
• Personal care products (for example toothbrush, feminine hygiene products, diapers);
• Towel and washcloth for family members;
• Blanket(s) or sleeping bag(s);
• Flashlight and extra batteries;
• Granola bars/trail mix;
• Extra set of car keys;
• Copies of important documents: medical, prescriptions, passport, birth certificate, driver license, insurance and bank information.
• Cash.
If you have to leave your home quickly, don’t forget your prescription medications, eyeglasses and/or hearing aids.
If you have a car, keep its gas tank at least half-full because in an emergency you may not be able to get fuel.
Items to have in your car include:
• Bottled water;
• Food (granola/energy bars);
• First aid kit;
• White distress flag;
• Flashlight & extra batteries;
• Flares/light sticks;
• Blanket or sleeping bag;
• Emergency reflective blanket;
• Jumper cables;
• Tire jack and spare tire;
• Fix-a-flat;
• Shovel;
• Maps.
Consider keeping your grab bag in your car trunk. This will allow you to leave the disaster area quickly with the things you need.
Your Home
In an emergency, having the following items in your home is highly recommended to keep your family safe.
• Water: at least one gallon/person/day;
• Can opener, non-electric;
• Battery-powered radio;
• ABC-type fire extinguisher;
• Smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detector;
• Prescription medications;
• Wired telephone (not cordless);
• First aid kit;
• Flashlight & battery-powered lantern;
• Extra batteries;
• 5-7 day supply of canned or dried food;
• 5-7 day supply of baby food and formula.
If there is a power outage, eat the food in your refrigerator first. Without power, food in a refrigerator will only be good for about four hours. If the power is out longer than that, use your emergency food supply.
To be more prepared, add supplies to last 7-10 days. How can you build your 7-10 day supply? Buy a few extra supplies each month until you have enough to last for at least seven extra days. Buy foods that need no refrigeration and little or no cooking. Try:
• Water: at least one gallon/person/day;
• Canned or dried fruits, vegetables and soups;
• Canned or dried meat and seafood;
• Beverages: instant coffee, canned juice;
• Rice, pasta, cereal, cracker;
• Powdered or canned milk;
• Baby food and formula if needed;
• Comfort foods; snacks and sweets;
• Other foods peanut butter, cooking oil, salt, nuts.
Other Items Needed:
• Personal care products (for example: feminine hygiene products, diapers).
Pet Needs:
• Food, water, leashes, kitty litter, litter box, food/water bowls and medications, etc.;
• Store supplies in a dry, cool place. Use supplies before they expire and replace what you use.
Extra Supplies to have at Home: In order to be most prepared, keep these things at home.
• Outdoor grill and fuel;
• Fire escape ladder;
• Rope and duct tape;
• Extra batteries.
Never use items such as grills, camp stoves, or generators indoors. They produce carbon monoxide that is deadly and non-detectable.
