Anyone who regularly drives Interstate 81 through Southwest Virginia understands that the highway desperately needs to be widened and improved.
Just the sheer volume of vital truck traffic along the I-81 corridor makes the highway congested and dangerous much of the time, which, we might add, is not the fault of the truck drivers but is the result of a lack of planning on the part of the state — and a deficit in funding on the part of the state Legislature.
Money is clearly at the root of the problem because, even if highway officials know what’s wrong and how to fix I-81, they can’t do it with the large financial outlay it would take to widen and modernize the roadway to handle today’s traffic.
While much has been said about the idea of putting tolls on I-81 to help pay for improvements, Gov. Ralph Northam last week proposed some ways the state budget could be tweaked, and some taxes could be added or increased, to pay for at least some of the necessary work.
Tolls aren’t popular, and people in Southwest Virginia most likely aren’t quite ready to embrace such a highway-funding solution that residents in Northern Virginia may have already come to expect.
Highway tolls, in fact, are almost nonexistent in Southern Appalachia, with none at all in Southwest Virginia or East Tennessee (or anywhere in Tennessee, for that matter). The closest we come to a toll road is the West Virginia Turnpike (part of Interstate 77), from Bluefield to Charleston, whose tolls have increased significantly this year as that state struggles to keep the highway up-to-date and safe.
Charging tolls might ultimately be required to get I-81 updated and improved, even just to add a third lane in each direction along the entire route to help accommodate the rising traffic volume.
But Northam’s plan could keep the highway toll-free, at least for a while, and still allow for some significant upgrades that could make the corridor safer and less congested.
At an event last week in Salem, the governor announced his proposed amendments to legislation already passed by the General Assembly that would provide $151 million in dedicated funding for the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Plan, according to a story in the Bristol Herald Courier.
Northam’s proposals would bring Virginia’s truck registration fees and its diesel-fuel and road-tax rates more in line with those of the other states along the 855-mile I-81 corridor, according to a written statement.
This would include an increase in the regional motor fuels tax along the I-81 corridor, which would help ensure that those who are using the road are also helping to pay for it, even without the use of a direct toll.
Still, the $151 million is a long way from what the state would ultimately need to make recommended improvements on I-81, from Bristol to Winchester, which was estimated at more than $2 billion in a 2018 Virginia Department of Transportation study.
Legislation that would have brought tolls for personal and commercial vehicles using I-81 was defeated in the General Assembly, and the bill that was approved only called for more studies, the Herald Courier noted.
The governor’s newest plan would be a good start, however, and might be much more palatable to the General Assembly than imposing tolls.
“This year I worked closely with Democratic and Republican legislators to reach a long-term agreement that would address the critical safety and reliability issues along the I-81 corridor and make historic investments in the economic competitiveness of this vital region of the Commonwealth,” Northam said in the statement released in Salem.
“We can’t wait another year to find a solution — I am pleased to offer amendments that will establish dedicated funding sources to support improvements that will lead to a major reduction in crashes and travel delays,” he added.
This is a good plan, and it needs to be approved as the General Assembly returns to work this week to consider amendments proposed by the governor to legislation that has already passed but has not yet been signed into law.
What’s not acceptable is the alternative: letting yet another year and another General Assembly session go by without providing at least some relief for the increasingly dangerous I-81 corridor.
With a good proposal on the table, inaction at this point would be a huge mistake.
