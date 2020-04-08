For those who own or are working for small businesses that have had to shut down temporarily and lay off employees because of the COVID-19 crisis, there is help available, thanks to an emergency federal loan program that began late last week.
The program is part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed recently by Congress, which includes $349 billion in emergency small business loans, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA said last week that it and the U.S. Treasury Department “have initiated a robust mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with the capital they need.”
Local banks and credit unions began making those loans late last week, and the SBA urges small businesses to take advantage of the program if it applies to their situations. This program is extraordinary and could well be a lifesaver for many of our small businesses.
And how important is the health of our small businesses?
That’s an easy question to answer. The United States has more than 30 million small businesses. Together they employ nearly half of all U.S. workers, according to the latest statistics from the SBA.
A business is considered small if it has fewer than 500 employees, but most small businesses have fewer than 100 workers, the SBA says. Using the SBA’s definition means that more than 99% of all U.S. businesses qualify as “small.”
Small businesses are credited with creating more than two-thirds of all new jobs in the U.S. each year, according to the SBA.
Therefore, help for small businesses during this crisis more than makes sense — it’s vital to our economy.
“The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program,” the SBA explained. “The program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.”
This money is available for small businesses to use to help retain employees, pay unrelenting overhead expenses, such as rent and utilities, and keep themselves viable and ready to return to business as usual when this crisis ends.
The SBA said that it and the Treasury Department “have initiated a robust mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses” with the emergency capital they need to remain viable.
“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses — the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level.”
Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said the legislation “provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed.”
In this program, “businesses can go to a participating SBA 7(a) lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved on the same day,” Mnuchin said. “The loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses.”
The SBA said the program “will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses, and that it would “provide critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees — all with a 100% guarantee from SBA.”
Under the program, “All loan payments will be deferred for six months,” the SBA said. “Most importantly, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.”
The loan program will be available retroactive to Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020, the agency said.
This is an important lifeline for our vital small business community.
We urge any small businesses that can benefit from this program to reach out to participating lenders now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.