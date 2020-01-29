Breathe in. Hold. Breathe out.
Count. Inhale, 1, 2, 3 … Hold, 1, 2, 3 … Exhale, 1, 2, 3 … Widen the spaces between.
Extend. Feel your mind, heart, air, spirit. Rejoin your whole being.
Breathing rejoins our organs to our limbs, restoring our physical and emotional balance, as well as the passions and instincts that move us all.
When I breathe with intent, it carries me through my base emotions of fear and my responses to fight, flee or freeze. Years ago, a parish nurse taught a small group I was in to sit with our feet flat on the floor, our backs upright, our arms positioned in relaxation on armrests, our shoulders at ease. We breathed in three deep breaths in a row, releasing each slowly, to lower our blood pressure when under stress. Physical, emotional, spiritual coping.
Imagine if we all were breathing more rather than reacting with aggressive emotion. The whole globe is in a tit-for-tat mentality. The archaic Code of Hammurabi, “an eye for an eye,”is so very base and animalistic for a people so much more informed and developed. We may be simple folk, but we have so much more capacity than those centuries ago, and we can find more creative resolutions to conflict.
I began writing to claim a space for my voice. To share it. To name it. To extend it. My voice might connect with yours. My breathing might engage with yours. Together, we may expand a cocreative effort across our households, communities and region. Yes, I have a global vision, but I believe it begins here.
All this time, I thought that the reason I was writing Breathing Room was for inspiration for myself and for others. I learn by writing as I go and often find one essay setting the stage for another. Slowly, the Spirit teaches me and unveils a further message.
When I began writing, I thought that hope and despair were each other’s complement. I have learned that it is as if these are sitting in a circle with one another. Hope sits on the right with her left hand turned downward. Despair sits with right hand open, receiving Hope’s gift. Despair’s left hand reaches out, palm down, fingers curled into Joy’s open right hand. Joy and Hope both exist as responses, complements, partners to Despair.
Joy — who sleeps in the same bed with sorrow, according to an old proverb of the Czech people. Joy — the well of bliss, cheer and delight. Joy — who cannot exist without sorrow, grief and despair. Joy — sisters of revelry, comfort and mirth.
All this time, all these many years, I have been looking for peace, for room to breathe. Now, I learn, her name is Joy. And I inhale in a way I have not … in nearly all my life.
