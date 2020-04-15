If I am so fortunate as to live to a ripe, old age, I do hope my epitaph (or at least my obituary) will read, “She planted seeds.”
By writing, in ministry and in service to others and to my household, I hope that I have planted seeds. Seeds of healing, seeds of compassion, seeds of justice, seeds of truth, seeds of Resurrection. From rural areas, to small towns and villages, to more urban spaces, I have been honored to serve at an elite hospital; with the homeless, addicted and mentally ill; with high school and college ministries; with young and old alike; lastly, with the dying and those who care for them. I have shared the seeds of Jesus’ love and the grace of a God who deems each one worthy.
Each place I have lived, I have planted peonies and perennials. I hope those beautiful flowers that bloom each May in Appalachia will enliven the places they grow. Cheerfully, I have thought of myself as the Johnny Appleseed of peonies. Bits of beauty. Bits of hope. Bits of brightness.
The first year we lived on Pear Tree Hill, my spouse built a raised bed garden. We could not afford much at all. But by a garden, we could feed ourselves … and others. We planted seeds.
Months ago, we ordered seeds, planning for a full harvest from a late winter garden to springtime, summer and autumn. Envision veggies in each square inch: sugar snap peas, broccoli, cabbage, tomatoes, eggplant, squash, lettuces and spinach. Two weeks ago, we prepared the seeds. Three hundred and five tiny pots of seedlings are sprouting on our porch in the sun. We nurture them nightly, bringing them inside if a chill threatens before last frost.
What shall we grow? Hollyhocks from our honeymoon to Valle Crucis, larkspur, asters, cockscombs, columbines, dahlias, sunflowers, cosmos, lemon balm, chamomile, catnip (for our favorite bobtail), zinnias, milkweed, phlox and forget-me-nots. Most are perennial or self-seeders. We want a garden of flowers that will go on and on.
Our little one does not know the word “yard.” I mean, she does, but she calls it all “the garden.” We have a front garden, a back garden and Daddy’s garden up on the hill. I hope her whole life is filled with flowers and gardens with butterflies and hope.
As midspring arrives and later folds toward summer, I imagine we will still be facing the mystery that is the novel coronavirus and its aftereffects. Some talk about “when life gets back to normal.” Kind Reader, I do not think we shall know what was normal after this. A turning point, it will be like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor and other key moments in history. We will find a new normal. It may take us a year or longer, but we will find it. We have a way to go ’til then, many to bury and many more — I pray — to save.
In the meantime, I will keep planting seeds. These may be seeds whose flowers I never see. But I shall persist, nonetheless, and plant. I shall hope to share them with you, with friends and neighbors whom I have met for the first time in this last week. Perhaps this new normal will make us better and more reconnected with one another, with our families and with ourselves instead of fluff.
Maybe, as our grandchildren look back at us, they will say: “They fought hard, and they planted seeds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.