In the absence of an alternative use for the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon, leaders should think about how to better utilize the building.
One idea would be to move the archival documents, deed books and other historical records into an alternative space, like the unoccupied county office building across the street that formerly held the treasurer’s office, and which the county already owns, to make room for more offices and courtrooms. Other services, like probation and the commonwealth’s attorney, could also migrate to the county office building.
Cost is cited as a reason to move to Kmart. The construction of a parking deck on North Court Street would be a lot cheaper than purchasing Kmart, repairing any structural issues, like reroofing it, and building out that space from scratch.
A vibrant downtown is the life blood of any community, and Abingdon should keep its courthouse on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.