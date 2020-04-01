With apologies to Charles Dickens, these are the best of times and the worst of times, as he wrote in his memorable opening sentence of “A Tale of Two Cities.”
We already have some sense of how this is “the worst of times.” It seems positively medieval, or perhaps a plot from some science fiction movie — not from the real-life present. And yet here we are, staying at home, not going to church, panic-buying toilet paper — and not a single sports event on television. Granted, binge-watching Netflix is not the deprivation previous generations were forced to endure, but “self-isolation” is beyond anything in our experience.
So how can this be “the best of times”? Here’s how: The arts will flourish. We know this because (a) this is what has happened in the past, and (b) we already see it happening.
Artists of all sorts will use this time to create great works and innovate new ways to put them before the public — and technology, the great double-edged sword, will help them do so.
Theaters are livestreaming performances or organizing script-in-hand readings. Museums are offering virtual tours. Some of these innovations might prove temporary, but who knows which ones will catch on? How many new fans will get introduced to something they haven’t seen or heard before?
We don’t need a plague to tell us how that works, only pop culture history. In the winter of 1962-63, Great Britain was immobilized by “the big freeze.” By the end of December 1962, snowdrifts in parts of the country were 15 feet high. In January, temperatures fell below zero. The snow wasn’t going anywhere. On one perfectly horrid Saturday night, much of the country settled to watch television, because what else was there to do? That night the popular entertainment show “Thank Your Lucky Stars” was on. The headliner was jazz clarinetist Acker Bilk. At the bottom of the bill was a new pop group from Liverpool. The weather had conspired to create an unexpectedly large television audience just when Great Britain saw the Beatles for the first time. And the rest, as they say, is history.
When plague closed London theaters in 1606, William Shakespeare wrote “King Lear,” Macbeth” and “Antony and Cleopatra.” Maybe he’d have written them anyway, but who knows? Pestilence-inspired work isn’t limited to the arts world, either. In 1665, yet another plague hit Great Britain. Cambridge sent its students home, much as universities today have. One of those was a young man named Isaac Newton, who spent some of his “self-isolation” sitting in his father’s apple orchard. The result was his formulation about the laws of gravity and the start of a scientific career we still revere.
A pandemic is not a thing to be wished for. But unusual events do produce unusual — and sometimes creative — results. Now for the catch: Not everybody’s going to make it through this unscathed. Musicians are losing their jobs, just like everybody else. Mick Jagger won’t suffer financially, but lesser-known musicians will. Arts and cultural groups are shuttering their doors. Most arts groups live on the edge financially anyway. Some occasionally fail even in the best of times. Certain expenses won’t go away just because the doors are shut.
Now would be a good time to discover some new music — and pay for it. Or write a check to your favorite arts group. When the pandemic passes, and someone comes up with this generation’s “Macbeth,” we’ll still need a place to stage it.
