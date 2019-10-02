It was with great pleasure that I read Mr. Will Wampler’s column in the Bristol Herald Courier. He impresses with his command of the challenges and issues that face our region while displaying the wisdom of a village elder coupled with the fresh and optimistic spirit of his relative youth. This is a mix without which we cannot progress.
Our legislative delegation fights hard against the outsiders and special interests who have by turns exploited and ignored Southwest Virginia, and they will need Wampler’s fresh energy to keep up the struggle. He sincerely believes that we can succeed with our time-tested values and will work tirelessly to avoid the seemingly relentless ride of “coastal elite” values that threaten our way of life. I’m proud that he is willing to stand up and advocate for our corner of the commonwealth as an engine of (the right kind of) progress, rather than a victim of the same.
Will identifies several key issues upon which he intends to focus, and he has the savvy and legislative acumen to move these issues to the fore as he takes our struggle to Richmond: access to health care without resorting to “Red Medicine,” infrastructure, education. These are the issues that will enable us to succeed in this 21st century and beyond. This impressive young man is uniquely suited to advance this pro-Southwest Virginia agenda while battling against ruinous policies such as the so-called “Green New Deal” and the ongoing assault on our constitutional rights. We need a fighter to win the battles ahead, and I believe Will to be the man we want in the ring coming out of our corner!
Will Wampler continues to impress. He will be strong advocate for Southwest Virginia in the General Assembly. He will make us proud by helping make us strong by advocating progress without discarding our proud traditions. We could not ask for a better representative.
