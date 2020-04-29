An idea struck. Then it left me.
So it is with my brain in the time of the novel coronavirus. Over here in my corner of the world, I’m bobbing along with my head just above water. Did you hear that? It was me reminding myself to take a breath. You, too. OK? Breathe.
It would seem that I or you or we could get somewhere other than a pandemic state of mind. The reality, though, is that our brains are changing.
Some of us have had, or are having, firsthand experiences of “COVID-19 Trauma” with a capital T. The death of a loved one or the loss of a job, life savings or a business may be of the highest order. Next up, I imagine, would be that of a direct worker providing ongoing care to those infected by the virus, followed closely by those trying desperately to use every infection control measure at hand to prevent the spread of disease in vulnerable populations.
Think what it must be like to be mid-divorce only to have the courts stalled out. Or the delayed joy of adoption slowed by legalities pushed to the back burner. Consider weddings planned and rearranged. Social media highlights the impact on high school seniors with canceled proms, parties and graduations.
But the losses of normalcy, routines, plans and expectations have impacted us all. Rattled nerves are with us for, lo, these many months, like Jane Austen’s Mrs. Bennet. Consistently, we must maintain vigil in day-to-day life. Our concerns — first for our elders and now extending to younger citizens — grow as we learn more about the impact of the virus.
How many times can you wipe down high-touch surfaces? How many times can one don and wash a mask? How many cloth masks can volunteers sew to help save lives? How do we weigh the balance of preserving life and reigniting economy? What sacrifices do we make? How do leaders lead?
Our 5-year-old keeps talking about “when all of this is over” and “when this is all gone.” She’s already making big plans. We are ready. I am sure all of us are ready. But it isn’t going away any time soon. We cannot pretend that it is because our vigilance is still required.
Our brains are changing by the ongoing trauma of “all this.”
I’m no therapist, but I sense it, feel it and see evidence of it. I’m an empath. And that can be a problem, too. But this I know. Set healthy boundaries — reduce your media consumption and be selective about your source material. Create connections — look for ways to link with others even in isolation. Center down — keep breathing, exercising, eating as healthily as you can, sleeping well.
Sleeping well … that in and of itself may be a problem. More and more folks I know are talking about their dreams. Rather than joyful, releasing dreams, I hear dreams about floods, fires, fights, fainting spells and crises. These dreams are, of course, helping our psyche work out our inability to regain control over the chaos. So maybe it’s time to reach out to the professionals. Always remember the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
I offer a reminder. The God who is greater than any illness or imagination speaks of overwhelming circumstances by reassuring us that God is with us.
Do not fear, for I have redeemed you;
I have called you by name, you are mine.
When you pass through the waters, I will be with you;
and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you;
when you walk through fire you shall not be burned,
and the flame shall not consume you.
(Isaiah 43:1b-2, NRSV)
