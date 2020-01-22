Back when all of us watched the same limited selection of TV channels — 3, maybe 4 — we shared a common vernacular of broadcasters, shows and even commercials. All of us knew who Walter Cronkite, Tom Brokaw, Dan Rather, Jane Pauley and Connie Chung were. We only had so many sources for news and communication. Radio in the region boasted a public station along with pop, country and rock, if you were lucky. The mountains seemed to make the stations scratchy.
On Sunday evenings, we all watched “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” followed by “The Wonderful World of Disney.” With fewer stations, voices were more homogeneous. TV was new, costly to produce and under development.
In the 1980s and ’90s, television’s voices and programming began to diversify with the arrival of cable. More kinds of shows, people on the programs and types of content became available. Syndication allowed folks my age to watch lots of reruns, including “Laverne & Shirley”: “1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 / Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated! We’re gonna do it!”
Recently, we hooked up our first smart TV. I confess that, while I try to keep up with technology enough that it does not pass me by, this time, I am overwhelmed.
Thanks to the teenagers in the house, our smartphones now boast apps that allow each to function as an additional remote. Previously, not a day went by without losing a remote control. Several years ago, I took to hiding one so that I would always know where it was. Now, the teens simply will not lose their cellphones.
Next, consider the channels, sources, apps and the I-don’t-know-whats. I remember Bruce Springsteen’s song, “57 Channels (and Nothin’ On).” Now, we simply select from a-clear-blue-million options. An advertisement played moments ago that there are over 70 Live YouTube stations available. Talk about Nothin’ On.
Having written my way down a rabbit hole, into the likes of which Lewis Carroll could find himself lost, let’s take account of where we are. We have gone from a place of uniformity to innovative diversity and now arrive at the point where we may not have the capacity to speak to another human being much less understand cultural imagery the other utilizes.
Strangely, the old saying about “nothing new under the sun” comes to mind. Wait a minute, it’s actually in the Bible — Ecclesiastes 1:9, to be precise! “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”
We stand on a razor’s edge, on the verge of a miracle or something else entirely.
As I write, in January, it is a record-breaking 70 degrees outside. (I remember two years ago, January had a day or two in the 70s.) Meanwhile, the heat between this nation and Iran is well past boiling point. Australia burns, and species of so many lifeforms are obliterated. We are on the brink of something that could be the like every other teetering precipice, or this could become something unknowably different. Earth is only so resilient.
Tomorrow will be cooler. Soon, snow will come again. We can pray for rain … and for peace. That is common ground.
