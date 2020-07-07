One of our family’s favorite activities is spending time at Hungry Mother State Park. The park has provided a setting for some of my most cherished memories. As a child, I remember how much I anticipated the days spent on paddle boats. Just beyond the park entrance, there used to be horse stables, where you could pay to ride a trail up the side of the mountain. Everyone seemed to have a favorite horse—mine was named Husky. Although the horse stables closed many years ago, the memories linger.
Each time our family visits Hungry Mother State Park, my eyes are drawn to the historical markers that tell the stories associated with its construction. The park is the product of the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt created the CCC to address the unemployment crisis that faced the United States in 1933. In March of that year, 13.6 million people were unemployed.
“During its nine-year run, the CCC employed more than 3 million men and left an undeniable imprint on the nation's landscape. The CCC built more than 40,000 bridges, planted two billion trees, restored nearly 4,000 historic sites and structures, improved thousands of beaches, roads and shorelines, and created 800 state parks across America, including six in Virginia.
“On June 15, 1936, just three years after the CCC began, Virginia simultaneously opened six state parks: Douthat, Westmoreland, Hungry Mother, Fairy Stone, Staunton River and Seashore, which is now First Landing.”
I recently discovered the stories of some of these men who worked in the CCC Camps, like the ones who built Hungry Mother State Park. Mack Sturgill preserved the stories of these young men, whose lives and communities were blessed by the CCC. Here are some of their stories.
Lonnie Goddard
“The Depression was a hard time for his family, as it was for about everyone. Raised on a small farm, his Dad had an operation in the spring of 1939 and could not work on the farm. He was 18, on June 5, 1939, and on Oct. 1, 1939, he joined the CCC. The CCC meant food on the table for his Mother, Dad, three sisters, and one brother, and it meant three meals a day, clothes, a good place to sleep and a little spending money for him. For him it was a big job, as he had hoed corn, sawed wood, and worked in the harvest fields for 50 cents a day, so making a dollar a day was a big raise, plus board and clothes. He spent two years in the CCC and got out in October 1941. After the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, he went to work in the coal mines where he worked for 13 months. Because of a bad ear, he was rejected from the army. In 1943, he decided to work for the railroad, working 39 years until he retired.
“The CCC was a new lifestyle for Lonnie. He didn't like it at first, until he learned all the rules and got used to being away from home for the first time. After a few months' service, it was like being part of one big family, and he liked it.
“He said, ‘It sure would be nice if the young boys of today had something like the CCC to teach them to work and obey orders. The CCC made a man out of me, thanks to Mr. Roosevelt.’”
Conrad Fleishman
“Conrad enrolled in the CCC on April 7, 1937, and was in Camp Raleigh at Beckley, West Virginia. He was discharged on March 31, 1939. He was just past 18 years old at that time, and had never been very far from home--just 4 or 5 counties away. He lived with his family in the country, where there were not many people. There was mostly farming, mining, timber work. When he got into the CCC camp, he had to adjust to living with about 200 or 210 different people. 95 percent of them were good boys; the others he didn't like very much.
“He worked on a road gang, building roads through the mountains. There were about 50 boys on the road gang. He was chosen to learn the trade of "Powder Man," or how to shoot dynamite. He also learned how to run a jackhammer and drill holes in rock. Local experienced men trained him.
“He recalls getting to camp and then going out to fight forest fires in the spring of 1937. He believes most of them were started by people burning off new ground for gardens and yards, or for cattle pasture; some set fires just to watch the woods burn. Some fires were caused by the coal-burning railroad engines.
“Early on, Conrad learned not to talk back to the army brass or his first sergeant, as he didn't like K.P. duty or extra work.
“He was glad to have the chance to spend two years in the CCC. During that time, he took a first aid class, which he passed. Then, he passed the VMW first aid class later on in life. His course in the CCC helped him get his certificate for the Deep Coal Mines and later the Strip Coal Mine First Aid Certificate. His work as a "Powder Man" in the CCC helped him when he worked for contractors building the Hercules Powder Company plant in Radford. In the coal fields he knew how to blast coal in deep mines because he had learned that skill in the CCC, and he could blast the high walls of dirt down when he worked at strip mining job.”
Henry Carl Carter
“Henry’s father was disabled when he was about 18. They were share-croppers mostly making a living that way. His father worked for the Highway Department when they had work for him. Very little money came in. After his father became disabled, he tried to raise crops as best a 17-year-old could. When he became 19 years old, he joined the CCC. The pay was $30 per month, with $22 going home for his folks. He received $8 monthly.
“He was sent first to Sugar Grove…, where he worked on a crew building telephone lines from Marion out Scratch Gravel, to various fire towers, throughout the Jefferson National Forest. His crew dug holes, set posts, and strung wire, installing telephones in the fire towers and the Fire Wardens' houses.
“The routine of CCC life and work prepared young Henry for Army life, because the camps were under the control of an Army officer. ‘In our camp, a Captain and a First Sgt. were in charge. Each evening,’ he recalls, ‘they would stand retreat, and then change into dress uniform. The food was good; the clothing warm; discipline was strict.’ Although a CCC volunteer could be discharged for misconduct, he doesn't remember anyone getting discharged for that.
“Henry spent about one and a half years in the CCC. The last months were at Wytheville at Stoney Fork, where he continued to build telephone lines. Times were hard and boys stayed for two years, which was the limit. The volunteers signed up for six-month hitches and then re-enlisted, if possible.
“In the spring and summer, they fought forest fires, often going to a fire after a hard day building telephone lines. Sometimes, the men stayed several days before the fires were contained.
“He believes a lot of the fires were arson. Some of the local men would be hired to fight the forest fires, which was a way for them to earn some money. His company fought fires from the White Top area in Grayson County to Roaring Fork in Tazewell County.
“The one and a half years in the CCC helped Carter a lot. It also helped his family. His father died when he was at Sugar Grove, and the money that was sent home from his wages was the only support his family had. Service in the CCC taught him to get along with others. It taught him discipline, and it taught him a vocation that he took with him into military service, where he was placed in communications. He said, ‘I shall always be grateful for this experience.’”
These are just three stories of men who worked in CCC Camps in various locations. If you have photographs or stories related to the CCC Camps that you would like to share, I may be contacted at mwlinford@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.