While the deadline for completing the 2020 census has been extended, I strongly encourage you to participate in this important process as soon as possible. The results of this year’s census will directly impact Southwest Virginia. Billions of dollars in federal funding are appropriated based on the results of the census. These dollars go directly to our state and localities — funding schools, fire departments, roads and hospitals.
The results of the census also affect our area’s representation in Washington, D.C., and Richmond. Now, more than ever, it is important to maintain our representation and voice in both national and state governments. Completing the census is critical to ensure residents of Southwest Virginia are counted. Low participation could ultimately diminish our region’s representation or lead to a decrease in important state and federal funding.
Due to COVID-19, many census workers have been unable to make visits, as they did in 2010 or 2000. You can take advantage of completing the online survey at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by mail. Completing the census is simple and should take a few moments of your time. Please contact me at 276-220-1209 or district40@senate.virginia.gov if I may be of assistance.
