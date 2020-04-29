In Virginia, we have a governor who also happens to be a doctor who has asked the general public to not congregate in groups of more than 10 to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
That being said, I am amazed at the reactions of some of our neighbors.
1) That they believe if you have been unfortunate enough to get the virus, you would want to be in public, in the sunshine and air, to help your immune system. (I don’t believe ventilators can be used on the Trail at this point. I might be wrong.)
2) That they believe the elderly, the supposed highest-risk folks, don’t use the Trail. Last time I checked, a whole bunch of us in the 60-plus age bracket can get cheap coffee at Hardee’s because we ARE seniors, aka elderly. And yes, we do use the Trail. A lot. (Also, many of the people who are sick span all age groups; the young as well as the old are dying.)
3) That they believe being outdoors is beneficial. I can’t disagree with that, but those benefits can be had from using our own yards and walking in our own neighborhoods.
4) That closing the Trail because of overcrowding is hogwash. Sadly, the lack of common sense in some of our neighbors has brought the closing. Their group gatherings and acting as if this pandemic is merely a ruse or an excuse to have a holiday has brought about this closing through their own actions and obliviousness.
We are not a major metropolitan area, and we are certainly fortunate to not have many reported COVID-19 cases. You see, it’s really hard to tell who may or may not have this virus. For many of us who pay attention to the WHO and CDC, we’re doing all we can to keep not only ourselves healthy but our neighbors as well. We’re also doing only the bare minimum in public so that we can keep the virus spread flat.
Stay healthy, everyone, and STAY HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.