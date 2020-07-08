“Oooh-em-GEEEEE!” she squealed.
As momma to this wee girl, I stood shocked. She was extraordinarily delighted by something. (A little bit of self-talk helped before I jumped to say, “We don’t use that phrase.”) Smiling, I said to her, “What is it, sweetie?”
She jumped up and down, shifting to a victory dance she has learned from someone far more coordinated than her parents. “A yellow squash! A tiny yellow squash!”
It was the firstfruits! She had planted the seeds, watched them grow and transplanted seedlings into the bed when the last frost had passed. Now, she could see the benefit of her work. She was overjoyed. My momma-heart swelled.
Since then, she has rejoiced at the lengthening watermelon vines, climbing of the beans and the flowering of the cantaloupes. We will, by the way, be setting up a cantaloupe stand to raise funds for a getaway trip — post-COVID-19, of course.
The gardens have been our stay-cation this year. My heart is soothed by the joy she and her father have in their growing discoveries. She thrills with us in the arrival of hummingbirds. She has learned to count the honeybees, distinguishing them from the bigger bumbles. This is good.
We have wonders aplenty here, far more meaningful than any jostling roller coaster. The shark pool in which she has splashed since she was 2 has, by necessity, extended its own lifespan for one girl who is quite ready to go to kindergarten.
This is when the wild ride will truly begin. It has become difficult to imagine a shift from her safe space in a school practicing rigorous infection control practices to ensure a place for children of essential workers.
Although I trust the commitment of public school teachers, janitors and leaders to ensure her well-being, I find myself unsure about how it is even possible to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus when, every year, rhinovirus, strep and influenza rage though classrooms and hallways.
We are watching as counties and cities throughout the Appalachian Highlands, as well as western North Carolina, are experiencing a rapid increase of positive cases. Whether this is due to increased availability or increased community spread, the outcome is the same. Our neighbors, coworkers, family members and friends are getting sick. The most vulnerable among us are in danger.
Oh, my goodness! What will it take for us all to become leaders and unite in doing the best we can for the least of these?
For now, I will celebrate her joy in cutting paper snowflakes in the middle of the heat of July. I will rejoice in her delight at seeing a birdhouse inhabited for the first time in her whole life and our whole marriage. I will give thanks for all of those who are doing their best to do their best ... the little ones and great ones alike.
