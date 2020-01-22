Monday’s much-anticipated guns rights rally brought thousands of peaceful protesters to the state Capitol and, thankfully, no trouble. Feared agitators didn’t incite violence in downtown Richmond. Second Amendment supporters from across Virginia — and the nation — endured the frigid temperatures to show their opposition to gun restrictions under consideration by the General Assembly.
The annual gun lobby day drew national attention this year as organizers hoped to bring possibly 50,000 gun-rights advocates to Richmond; an estimated 22,000 showed up. Because of concerns about safety, an event memorializing victims of gun violence in Virginia this year was canceled.
Besides the swelled crowd, the main difference in this year’s lobby day was the absence of armed members of the public walking the halls of the state Capitol and the Pocahontas Building, which houses the offices of lawmakers. Early in this year’s session, the Joint Rules Committee — controlled by the new majority Democrats — voted along party lines to prohibit anyone from carrying firearms openly or concealed in the two buildings.
Citing “credible, serious threats” of violence — and hoping to avoid a repeat of the disastrous Unite the Right rally three years ago in Charlottesville — Gov. Ralph Northam last week declared a state of emergency that extended the firearms ban, including a general ban on weapons, to the grounds of Capitol Square. As a statement of their stance on gun rights, some protesters carried AR-15s and other firearms on adjoining streets Monday.
In addition to Virginians, we spoke to gun rights supporters from California, New York and Alabama. Monday’s protest proved a peaceful exercise of First and Second Amendment rights, representing a microcosm of the larger gun debate nationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.