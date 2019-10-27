Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAIN VALLEYS ARE REDUCING VISIBILITIES BELOW ONE MILE IN SEVERAL LOCATIONS. THIS FOG SHOULD LIFT BY 10 AM THIS MORNING. WITHIN THE RAPIDLY FLUCTUATING VISIBILITY, EXPECT HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.