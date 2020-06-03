Out for a drive last, my child and I relished in the twilight. Our family had not been off our property in the evenings since early March. The whole experience was disorienting, yet strangely familiar.
Struck by a sense of time warp, I noticed people. People at home. People in their yards. People playing with children and dogs. People working on projects. People gardening. People walking. People riding bikes. People on porches.
As we wound through valleys and hills and toward our community, I recognized my life 30-40 years ago. In the 1970s-80s, we were home with family, on our land, or visiting the homes of beloveds. Surreal, almost, this outcome of the pandemic feels healthy to me. Instead of such busy-ness going and doing and running and racing and calendaring, we are being more alive. To me, this has become a means of grace.
My daughter and I find ourselves singing throughout our days at home. Humming, whistling, matching the patterns of the songbirds: These are our songs of praise.
As we wash our hands, I find myself remembering the waters of baptism. Gratitude washes over me for the cleansing power of soap. I recall my vows to accept the freedom and power God grants me to resist evil, injustice and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves. Imagining germs washing down the drain, I contemplate the injustices that are happening all over the globe. I reclaim full trust in God’s grace. Somehow the overwhelming exhaustion of pandemic precautions takes second seat to the abundance of God’s love, mercy and grace.
When my husband makes a trip to the grocery store, I count our blessings that my mother sewed masks for us. As I wear mine at work, I see the smile lines in others’ eyes behind their masks and take that as a means of grace, too. We are sharing peace with one another in a time when the world desperately needs peace, shalom.
Each evening, as we sit down to another supper with the five of us gathered around the table, I imagine it as a different sort of communion. We break bread, or tortillas, or hot dog buns. We sip sweet tea, or lemonade, or milk. “O, taste and see that the Lord is good.”
At each meal, we talk about what is good in our lives and for that which we wish to give thanks. Sometimes, it is as simple as the earthworms we encountered as we dug in the garden. Or to be together. Or the silly things our kids want to say to elicit giggles.
Then, there is the silence of nightfall. Stillness comes as darkness settles around us. I hear the breathing patterns of the humans change into relaxation and sleep. The bobtail cat purrs, quiets. Then I hear that small voice of God coming after the great noisy winds and terrible earthquakes and tremendous fires. The still, small voice. My room becomes a cave. My blanket a mantle. And I hear God’s question. “What are you doing here?” My answer seems to be … “Opening my eyes to see every means of grace I can …” Bless it, God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.