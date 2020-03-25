In these pandemic days, with lives crushed and stifled, fears and sorrows swirl. Medical professionals strategize and serve like warriors on a fresh battlefield. In early March, one Italian physician wrote that providers are no longer defined by specialties. Rather, all are doctors, striving to save lives, making difficult decisions about which lives can be preserved and which cannot.
We humans can scarcely comprehend how to respond — fear, grief, anguish, anxiety, confusion, anger and blame. Remember, these feelings are normal. We can validate them as human experiences. But we do not want to remain in these emotional spaces too long.
In the 1980s, when the first cases of a mystery virus began to appear, people were afraid to touch, to use the restroom, to hug. HIV/AIDS changed our country, communities and world. Forty years later, we still grapple with stigma and suffering, the costs of expensive medications and the search for a cure. Last week, I read that a second person has been cured of HIV. More than a year after a stem-cell transplant, the patient is virus-free. What a miracle! I recall what it was like to learn that HIV could not transmit via hugs and close proximity. How redemptive, liberating and hopeful it felt to hug, to embrace and to show love for someone infected with HIV.
Now, we face a virus that pushes us apart in a different way. A declared state of emergency across the nation and globe encourages us to separate from community, spacing ourselves so as to reduce the spread of illness. We wonder about our friends and the local, state, regional, national and global impact.
In these Appalachian hills, some of us have come to experience how winter forecasting can create overreactions from school superintendents as they look at snowfall predictions. As I read in these early days, we can hope that our strategies to distance ourselves will later be seen as an overreaction as we seek to “flatten the curve.” But only if we take such pains now can we hope to diminish the effect of this virus with no treatment or vaccine.
What if we respond with grace, creativity, courage, hope, challenge, wisdom and change?
What does grace look like right now?
Nightly broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera. Museums moving their exhibits to free access online. Schools and restaurants providing free meals to kids at home due to school closures. Resources for education at home. Free internet for low-income families. Disney+ releasing “Frozen II” three months early on March 15!
Share your peace. Check in with others. Correspond via email or letter. Pick up groceries, medicines or supplies for an elder or someone immunocompromised. Drop off snacks for your nurse neighbor who is pushing against her capacity level to cope with what is happening in her work setting. Refuse to accept panic as a baseline, and claim peace for you and for others.
Read. Paint. Draw. Exercise. Dance. Sing. Hike. Go outside. Clean out drawers. Cook nutritious meals. Play games. Focus on a new sense of balance. Check in on the food pantries to see what they need in terms of supplies. Listen to Yo-Yo Ma play.
Where is grace in a pandemic? We are finding a new baseline. We are learning lessons for the coming generation. We will not be what we were before COVID-19. New strategies will be put in place. We will be better prepared. My long-term prayer for our nation is that we have learned the misfortune in producing so much in other countries. May we learn how vital it is for our country to produce critical supplies from multiple locations, including medications, personal protective equipment and more.
I am struck with the idea that we are experiencing the birth pangs of a new creation (Romans 8:22). What we are is still a mystery. What we will become is even more unknown, unseen and unheard (Romans 8.23-25). But — if you cannot already perceive it — we are becoming a new thing (Isaiah 43:19)! May the Spirit work in our weakness (Romans 8.26-27).
Spirit speaks in all seasons. If we have the ears to listen, we may learn that new identity and purpose.
