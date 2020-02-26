Let’s talk about a real “Nightmare on Elm Street.”
With the recent tragedy in front of the Barter Theatre in mind, and the city of Abingdon looking at ways to make pedestrian crosswalks safer, now seems like the perfect time to discuss crosswalk etiquette for motorists.
But “etiquette” might be too soft of a word to use here. It’s not just plain polite to give the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks — it’s the law.
Anyone who has ever done any amount of walking around here, especially in downtown areas where vehicle traffic is a constant hazard, will tell you that a lot of motorists seem to believe they have a right to drive unimpeded by pedestrians, crosswalks or not.
For some reason, some people who get behind the wheel seem to lose all sense of their responsibility to share the road and drive with caution around pedestrians and even cyclists.
We’ve all seen that kind of behavior — it even occurs in the clearly marked crosswalks in front of stores like Walmart, where some motorists drive through without a thought to pedestrian safety, sometimes forcing shoppers on foot to jump out of the way to avoid getting run over.
Sure, we get it. You’re in a hurry, and you have a right to get where you want to go without anyone slowing you down or getting in your way, right?
Wrong. Even in parking lots, pedestrians have the right of way over motorists. Why? Just think about it. A person getting run over by a car is similar in terms of physics to a car getting hit by a moving train. The car has no chance against the train, and the pedestrian has no chance against the car.
Anyone who has traveled much knows that in some cities, motorists are well aware of pedestrians and crosswalks and treat them with respect. In others, anyone on foot takes their life into their own hands when setting out on foot.
It shouldn’t take the tragic loss of life for us to realize that pedestrians need motorists to be aware of crosswalks and to obey the laws meant to protect those who are out on foot. We shouldn’t have to remind people to drive safely when there are pedestrians out and about — or have to figure out how best to get that message across.
But that’s what’s happening now in Abingdon, and it’s a shame that the situation had gotten out of hand — especially in front of such a local treasure as the Barter Theatre, which draws visitors to the town from all over the nation and the world.
In the aftermath of the death of longtime Barter volunteer Philip A. Topa as the result of a crosswalk accident last November and a subsequent nonfatal accident involving a Barter patron in the same crosswalk three weeks later, Abingdon finds itself looking for answers.
According to the Washington County News, in both cases, the drivers were charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. And “immediately, conversations began between Barter officials and Abingdon leaders about improving the safety of the crosswalk.”
A recent story in the newspaper noted that “the Barter and town officials estimate that about 200,000 people use the crosswalk in front of the Barter each year,” while “about 12,000 vehicles pass the Barter each day on Main Street, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.”
“There is action being taken as we speak to make it as safe as possible,” Barter Managing Director Ross Egan told the newspaper recently, as town employees worked at the crosswalk site.
And Abingdon Public Works Director John Dew said that any time a pedestrian is struck in a crosswalk, the town takes a fresh look to see if anything can be done to make it safer.
Surprisingly, according to the story, before last fall, no pedestrians had ever been hit in front of the Barter.
Still, it’s clear something went wrong, and now the town is working to fix the problem.
“We’ve made some changes at the crosswalk,” Dew said, noting that vegetation has been cleared, lines have been painted on the pavement, and the town is relocating one existing flashing light and adding another.
Ultimately, though, crosswalk safety is in the hands of motorists who drive through them, and, yes, even the pedestrians who use them.
We can never assume motorists are going to stop for people using the crosswalk, so when we’re on foot, we must make sure that we don’t step out in front of a vehicle driven by someone who is blatantly breaking the law.
To that end, Dew told the newspaper that it’s the responsibility of drivers, pedestrians and the town to maintain a safe crosswalk in front of the Barter.
The Barter is also working to make sure patrons understand the need to walk across Main Street safely, the newspaper said.
“I think we can keep adding additional measures to make it as safe as possible, including having our ushers outside to make sure that the button is always pressed when a patron is crossing,” Egan said.
And when the Barter’s 2020 season begins in April, Egan told the paper, visitors will be educated about safely crossing the street and using the crossing button.
It’s all too little, too late for Mr. Topa. But we can hope that the town and the Barter’s efforts can help prevent another such tragedy.
