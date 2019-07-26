Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not too concerned with appearances. Be it my weight or the state of my house, I feel like there are always more import things going on than how things look to other people. Albeit, there is a fine line between that carefree attitude and just letting everything go to pot. You gotta draw your own line in the sand somewhere, but this all leads to my point: the floor.
Every room in your house has a name, if you think about it. I don’t mean like Patricia or Maxine, I mean like the living room, the kitchen, the pantry. “Where did you put my bookbag?” “I left it in Roger.” No, we don’t say that, do we?
The room you walk into when you first come in my house has a couple names. It used to be the living room, so we often call it the old living room. Creative, I know. Because it really has no purpose now other than to house my mother’s piano and my grandfather’s desk and to provide a place to take shoes off and accumulate coats and stuff, we have come to call it the foyer, but only when we are holding one pinkie out. What is this room? An entryway? A vestibule? A lobby? Certainly not. It’s the old living room, and old is the operative word here.
I’ve often said that my house is just old enough to be dingy but not old enough to be cool. However, when we did put down new carpet about 15 years ago, in what was then the living room, I was surprised to see hardwood underneath. There must’ve been hardwood floors in the whole house at one time, but the floor in the kitchen has had to be replaced a couple times, as it is so near the ground that it periodically rots. It’s good times. Nevertheless, as the boys were small, we covered it in carpet; it seemed more comfortable for them to crawl and lay on at the time.
But back to the matter at hand: the hardwood floors. I hear the words “hardwood floors” and I think, “Oh, nice!” I enlisted the help of 2/3 of my boys last week to help me pull up the old nasty carpet. So excited were we to have something fine! Little did we know what lay ahead….besides carpet…the carpet laid there….and the carpet was not nice.
Nice is neither the word I would use to describe the state of the hardwood at this point. Let’s talk about years, nay decades, of wear and layers upon layers of paint and rugs and carpet. I naively thought this would be simple. Cut the carpet and pull it up, sweep and done. Oh, pitiful little girl.
I had YouTubed a how-to video prior, just in case. It was then I learned the tools I would need: a utility knife to cut the carpet, some pliers to pull up carpet staples, and a crow bar to pull up the strips of tacks around the perimeter of the room. Got em, check. Let’s get this show started!
The middle boy brought the speaker down and we played some music from my phone. This’ll be fun, boys! And you know, what? Sometimes it was. A 16-year-old boy belting out “Blue,” by LeAnn Rimes is something to see, and hear for that matter. Beau was giving it all he had when Oak asked him for a hammer. “Not now, brother. I’m busy.” Busy singing doesn’t seem important, but to keep us all in check, maybe it was.
Don Henley had us all singing “Boys of Summer,” which was fairly appropriate, because you know, it’s summer, and there were boys. Oak didn’t know the words to that one, though. I have failed as a parent.
We pulled some carpet and we swept. We pulled more and we swept. Finally we planted our bottoms on the newly revealed wood to begin pulling out staples. It wasn’t long before I realized we needed more than pliers, as the staples were often flush with the floor and you couldn’t get ahold of them. “Where’s a knife?” I asked. We needed something to prize the staples up enough to get them in the pliers to pull. The one boy proved to be ready to bail out at any second. “You want me to go to the store and get one?” I told him we certainly didn’t need to go to the store as I was sure we had a couple pocket knives lying around.
We pulled up the metal strips where the carpet met other rooms, and I said I reckoned we would have to get new ones of those. “You want me to go to the store?” I’m starting to see a pattern. Actually, I do have some errands, so go on. The look on his face was akin to one receiving a governor’s pardon. Freedom and daylight!
The other boy and I continued to labor. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is a great sing-along. “Who sings this?” he asked. “Um…Big Blue Something?” “No, I think its Deep Blue Something.” “Yeah, that’s it. Big Blue is the Bear in the Big Blue House….that’s another time.”
The oldest boy returns. When there is extended time without phones or screens or any distraction but the job at hand, it invites a deeper conversation than that to which we are accustomed. Random observations from both boys, like, “Did you know that George Washington never knew about dinosaurs?” “Did you know that half the people who have ever lived are alive now?” “I wish Michael Buble was here to help us.” “If you go to the bathroom and say Santa Baby three times in the mirror, he will appear.”
Oldest was not enjoying my playlist and perused my songs. He laughed out loud, “Did you know you have six versions of the same song?” “Can’t Help Falling in Love. Yes, it’s my favorite. What’s your problem? Play them all!” “We must stick to the original,” as he played Mr. Presley.
Periodically, either brother would lament, as we were tiring of our chore of pulling up staples, “Why on earth would anyone PAINT wood anyway?” It was a different time, boys, a different time. Indeed the bare floor revealed three different colors of paint. Well, at least it’s interesting.
“Is this blood splatter? What happened here?” I cannot quote all the ideas that were created as to what that stain really was, as this is a family paper. Much laughter was present, however, as the task seemed to finally grow near a close. We worked and tired and there was silence at times, broken once by the excited shout, “Oh look! I found a quarter!” “A whole quarter you say???”
The ripped up carpet finally showed an older stretch of linoleum as well. It was so old, it was kinda cool. If it weren’t so damaged, I might just go with it. “Probably has asbestos in it,” came the observation. “Let’s get back to work.”
It’s amazing how long it took and yet then there we were, done. At least as done as it’s going to be until we can get it sanded. But that’s a story for another day.
