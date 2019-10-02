In elections, as in life, experience matters. Life experience builds character. A diverse background promotes empathy and enables consensus-building. These are the traits that allow an elected representative, particularly a representative of far Southwest Virginia, to advance a unique set of priorities in a capital that is far too often dominated by special interests, corporate greed and the social preferences of urban elitists.
Experience fosters pragmatism and self-reflection. Experience allows a leader to recognize and advance their constituents’ interests without caving to partisan dogma or the political winds of the next election cycle. As someone who has worked in and around state politics, I have witnessed numerous leaders run inspired campaigns only to be waylaid by intraparty squabbles or, worse still, made inconsequential due to heavy-handed tactics of special interest groups seeking to advance their priorities to the detriment of individual constituencies. This is all the more heartbreaking when it comes at the expense of rural communities that are routinely hung out to dry by politicians who cater to party or special interests out of a desire for political advancement.
Fortunately, elections allow voters to assess the character and experience of their would-be representatives. In this election, the choice is clear. Dr. Starla Kiser has the life experience to lead from a position of moral clarity; she has the wisdom and perspective to hold her own in any policy debate (if her opponent would agree to a debate). More importantly, as a native of Dickenson County who returned home to start her own health clinic, she is dedicated to advancing the interests of the 4th District. Dr. Kiser did not move home to run for office; she came home to serve her community. If the voters of the 4th District choose Dr. Kiser, they will be well-served in Richmond.
