“Her eyebrows are the color of honey,” I think to myself every time I stroke them gently with my thumb. It’s something that has soothed her since she was a baby. That, and the quiet repetition of “shh, shh, shh.”
We talk about that often these days. “When I was a baby, I...” she often leads off into a truth or a fable. Both carry meaning.
When I was a baby, we went on a grand adventure, Mommy, Daddy and me.
When I was a little girl, there was a blue dragon who breathed fire. I roared at him. The dragon ran away.
Sometimes, she frames it as a question. “When I was a baby, I liked _____?” Funny thing is, she loved carrots then but now insists she never could have possibly liked carrots. The same goes for broccoli.
She cradles her little doll named Maya. As I rub her golden brow, her fingers slowly go slack from Baby Maya’s head and side. Maya’s eyes are open, expectantly, waiting for her little human to wake.
We needed to enjoy time away — a reset button for all three of us. Play together. Laugh and learn how to be the three of us on our own. If we left with a mission, that was it. As we went deeper into the mountains, we went deeper into and (re)discovered us.
As we nested deep into the Appalachians, I began to think of the God-bearer Mary. They call her the Blessed One, the Theotokos, the Virgin. But she was more than simply the God-bearer. Part of her existed in her mother and in her mother’s mother. That little bit of her carried within her foremothers’ wombs.
I wonder about the stories Mary told her child. I wonder about the stories the child told her, in turn. I wonder about how he played, his imagination, the art and music he made, the sleeps he slept and the prayers she prayed over him.
I wonder what it was like for her to raise him away from her people or her husband’s people ... what it was like to experience impermanence and transience ... how that shaped his development as a child, a human.
Our little human seems to cope well as long as we keep showing her a greater Strength in which to trust. When she knows we are with her, she seems to dwell in a sense of safety even though a great deal has been in flux and transition. We keep pointing her to the Holy One.
Again, I sense how central it was for her ... for us ... to regain a sense of being family ... now.
I think of her one day running her thumb over my greyed, even whitened brow. “Shhh, shhh, shhh, Momma ... remember the time when I was a baby ...” Even if my mind is no longer able, my spirit will always know ...
