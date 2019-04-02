Physician I am not, but I have come to think of sickness as a kind of imbalance. Emotionally, physically, mentally or spiritually, sickness is an imbalance of a part or whole. Something was out of balance for Lazarus as he lay sick in bed in Bethany at the home of his sisters, Mary and Martha. His story is a miracle in John 11, mere days before the Passover. While his sisters appear in Luke’s Gospel (10:38-42), the only text in which we meet all three siblings is John’s.
What was the imbalance, the sickness, for Lazarus? We do not know. The rebalancing was a renewing of the gifts and graces of his whole family.
Lazarus, four days dead in the tomb. Lazarus, of whom Jesus said, “Our friend has fallen asleep” (John 11:11). Lazarus, though now dead, became a participant in grace as Jesus said, “I am glad I was not there, so that you may believe” (11:15). Lazarus, who was the impetus for revealing Martha’s grief, allowing Jesus to reply, “Your brother will rise again” (11:23). Lazarus, who provoked such deep devotion in Mary that she would stand before Jesus and say in a bereaved voice, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died” (11:32). Lazarus, over whom Jesus wept (11:35). Lazarus, who came out of the tomb and was unbound by his friends (11:44). Lazarus, whom the chief priests later planned to assassinate (12:10).
Lazarus’ healing showed the passion of his sisters. Much of what is said of Mary and Martha comes from Luke’s Gospel. We often focus so deeply on Martha’s distracted activity (Luke 10:39) that we miss her sense of isolation when she speaks to Jesus, “Do you not care that my sister has left me to do all the work by myself?” All she expressed was her need for help. What was Martha’s imbalance? She was weary, tired, alone. She could not leave the undone, undone. Where does it leave her when Jesus replies, “There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part, which will not be taken away from her” (10:42)? I have always been more of a Martha than a Mary. Even now it stings, and part of me wishes to defend her. And I recall that Meister Eckhart spoke of Mary and Martha fused, the merging of both the active and contemplative selves in service to God.
What of Mary? What were her gifts? What was her imbalance? She could see the time and purpose to sit at Jesus’ feet (Luke 10:38). But she did leave her sister to her own devices. She could not perceive her weariness. She was too enthralled. Mary was the one who stayed at home, grieving, while Martha went boldly to face Jesus. How many of us have lingered at the bedside of someone we love, praying, “God, if you will it, please heal my beloved”? But it was Mary’s emotion — Mary’s mourning — that stirred Jesus’ tears.
Three characters in the story become images for three different paths. Ruminate over what it would be like to embody each sibling. Consider what it was like to serve dinner for Jesus as Martha did (John 2:2). Reflect on Mary’s act of pouring costly perfume over Jesus’ feet and wiping them with your hair as if it were a towel (2:3). Pause over what it was like as a woman to hear a man — Jesus, even — defend your act of love against the criticism of another man in those days (2:7-8). Ponder what it was like to sit at table with the one who unbound you and called you back to life. Think of how these experiences shaped these three individuals and their walk with Jesus leading up to his death and in the days following his Resurrection.
What would it look like to be a Martha today? How would it feel to live as a Mary even now? Who would you become if you were to experience a miracle like that of a Lazarus? How can grace flow through these three characters’ paths to offer you a restored sense of health and balance?
