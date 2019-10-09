On Aug. 24, there was a great gospel singing held at the Badcock Furniture Store. It was truly like being in church, only on the sidewalk, instead.
On the return home on Interstate 81 north, there was a large piece of hard sheet metal in the road. The lady in front of me hit it, and her tire burst. Then came my turn, and I also hit the metal, and my tire burst. The lady behind me also got two tires’ trouble out of it. We could not move to the other lane due to it being so full of traffic, and if we hit our brakes, it would have been a big car-to-car pileup. We were very upset. I called 911 for help. The help that came to our rescue was so fast, we could not know how they arrived so fast. The VDOT driver R. Edwards was so quick to change our tires and get us off the side of the road. The Virginia State Police Trooper B. Norris was so kind and considerate to us and directed us on our way.
One of the ladies had a 4-year-old son who was crying so hard because he was asleep, and the noise woke him and scared him. The nice officer put a sticker badge on him and put on his large officer hat, which pleased the little one, and he soon stopped crying.
We need more caring men like this in our upcoming election. I do believe these are the type of people that would know what political party they would want to be in and not the type to change parties to run in an election.
Take notice!
