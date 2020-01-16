Her Christmas cards are works of art that are a joy to receive. Mary is a talented artist and the front is always a hand-drawn scene from Quetico. Inside there’ll be a letter letting us know how things went during the year and there’s usually a more personal hand-written note to boot. This year is bittersweet. Harry and Mary are retiring after 42 years of guiding in Canada’s Quetico Wilderness (just north of Minnesota’s Boundary waters).
To say the two are good guides is like saying Michael Jordan is an OK basketball player. They’re the real deal, two people did the thing they loved the most as long as they could. They guided in the summer then retreated to a small cabin in the Minnesota woods the rest of the time where they hunted and raced sled dogs. Folks who were lucky enough to book a week with them would keep that week each year until death or infirmity led to an opening. My buddy Malcolm met Harry early in his career and was able reserve a week, which he kept for nearly two decades. Millie and I were fortunate to be invited along for several years.
Harry capped the size of his parties at six. We flew to Minneapolis on Saturday, rented a car and drove five hours to an outfitter’s camp north of Ely, Minnesota. Saturday night you packed. Everything you’d need for a week had to fit in half of a large duffel bag. On Sunday morning we’d get picked up by tow boats and watch the sun rise as we were ferried 20+ miles into the boonies, through Prairie Portage and onto Basswood Lake. Quetico doesn’t allow motors so at the boundary, we were dropped off and eight of us in four canoes started paddling. In the early years we trekked to Robinson Lake which required eight portages and a full day of paddling. Each portage required at least two trips to get canoes and all of our gear across. In later years we settled for a campsite on Basswood which was a two hour paddle with no portages. The fishing was just as good.
Once in camp, fishing gear was unpacked then, after a sandwich, we went fishing while Harry and Mary made camp. Supper the first night was steak but after that, if you wanted to eat, you caught fish. Bass were for sport; walleye for eating. Harry had little use for northern pike and discouraged fishing for them. We never went hungry. Each night we ate fresh fish prepared over a wood fire. On Friday morning we fished until noon then paddled back to our pick-up point.
It’s hard to overstate the restorative power of a week in the wilderness away from all things electric; no cell phone service. You bathe and swim in cold clear water. You sleep on the ground and poop in the woods. Your drinking water comes from the lake. Harry sinks a large jug of water to the lake bottom to keep it ice cold. You get to know folks on a whole different level. You build friendships that last a lifetime. I could fill chapters with stories from Quetico but a few images that have staying power will have to suffice.
Eagles come each afternoon to feed on fish carcasses that Harry puts out. At dusk, there are so many mosquitoes that the entire lake seems to whine. Loons serenade you to sleep. Conversations and stories come easily as you sit around the fire before dinner. You try your best to pick up as much of the guides’ knowledge of the outdoors as you can and you come to share their deep love of this place. For a few days, you live by the sun and the weather, not the clock.
The most precious memories, though, are of the six weeks I got to spend in the wilderness with my daughter as she came of age. We didn’t talk about deep things. It was enough to be together. On our first trip she dislocated her shoulder carrying a pack across a portage. The joint popped back in and we had a good week but came out again on the trip out. She paddled against a 20 MPH wind with tears in her eyes but she didn’t quit and one of the first things she asked once in the tow boat was, “Are we coming back?”
She loved the huge oatmeal cookies that Mary handed out each morning to tide us over until breakfast. She was the walleye princess (Mary is the queen) and caught as many fish as any of the guys. There was the pure joy when she landed her first five pound smallmouth. There was the afternoon on the lake when we caught so many fish we lost count at 60. Another time the wind pinned us on the opposite shore and Harry and Mary had to mount a rescue. She saw a fisher once and a moose. There were the screams of “cut your line” when I got a big pike up to the canoe and it started thrashing and pounding into the canoe where she was sitting. Priceless memories!
I always thought we might go back once more but time gets away from you. Harry and Mary – enjoy that retirement. You deserve it. Remember that there are a father and daughter in Tennessee who love you and are deeply grateful for the times we shared the trail together. I know we’re both better people because of those times. They will never be forgotten.
Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.
