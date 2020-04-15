Cam and Stanley are exactly the kind of guys you’d want for this job. Both are in their early twenties, tall and lean with those strong but flexible muscles that only young men seem to have. You can tell they’re no strangers to hard work.
Once we digested the recommendations from Matt Dye, our wildlife management consultant, it was clear that “timber stand improvement” (TSI) was going to play a large role in our improvement efforts. I’m familiar with the term. Every forester I’ve met has said something about the practice. If you have a young stand of growing trees, you’d naturally want to improve their value and benefit to wildlife. Like a lot of great sounding terms, though, the devil‘s in the details.
Regeneration starts immediately once you cut a boundary of timber and get sunlight to the forest floor. For the first four or five years, you get a lot of weeds and briars along with vigorous sprouts from tree stumps. All of this growth is low and thick which provides perfect wildlife food and cover. Left alone the young trees will eventually get large enough to shade the undergrowth and the value of the area to wildlife will decline. The multiple sprouts from the stumps are unlikely to grow straight and most won’t develop into valuable trees. In addition a lot of trees in the early succession stage, like locust and yellow pine, are of little value for wildlife or timber yet they thrive in sunny areas and will crowd out better trees. Nature hates a vacuum.
The principle of TSI is simple. You fire up the chainsaw and take out the low value trees and cull all but the best stem from each stump. This releases the high value, straight stems from competition and prolongs the time that you have quality cover and browse for wildlife. Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of such a valuable practice? Like a lot of things in our culture, turns out that TSI is often recommended but infrequently practiced. Diving into a young clear cut full of vines, greenbriers, blackberries and all manner of brush while trying to safely wield a chainsaw ain’t most folks’ idea of a fun afternoon. Try to hire it done? There aren’t a lot of takers out there.
Enter Cam and Stanley. Cam is Tim’s nephew and Stanley a friend. Both work full time for Asplundh clearing power line right of ways. Tim convinced them they could make some extra money by helping us with TSI over a weekend. We catch a break with the weather; both days are sunny and cool. The morning temperature is in the low teens, which the guys seem to relish. After a good breakfast, we climb in the Bobcat and head up the mountain. The guys have all of their own equipment and are clearly pros. Tim and I use the lightest saws we can find while Cam and Stanley wield monsters with 22” bars. We fire ‘em up and go our separate ways.
This is hard work. Even though it’s still in the 20s I’m sweating like crazy within the first hour and shed my hoodie. Some of the stumps have 20 stems to deal with. Thankfully Joneen gave me chaps for Christmas so my legs aren’t getting shredded. Joneen and Millie, pointing out that I have 40+ years on the guys, allow that I’m not obligated to work all day. I promise to pace myself but don’t feel right missing out on the fun. Our chainsaws hum the whole day with a few breaks for hydration and fuel and an hour for lunch. We have elk steaks (provided by a buddy) for supper. The guys are as polite and easy to be around as they are hard workers. Good kids…the kind you’re proud to know.
The next morning is more of the same. By quitting time, I’m about as tired as I’ve been in years. If I stop for more than a few minutes I stiffen up and it’s hard to get moving. Cam and Stanley, on the other hand, look like they’ve been on a leisurely stroll. Of the 70 acres in play, I’m guessing we’ve gotten 12 to 15 done. You always hope for more but it’s a good start. I tell them I hope we can do the same next year.
This is the first time we’ve invested significant time and effort in TSI and, having no experience, we’ve undertaken it on faith. Still the idea seems reasonable and we’ll be able to tell within a year or two if our efforts are worthwhile. Any increased timber value won’t be realized for a generation but if a weekend of TSI results in a few more fawns escaping predation or an extra ten pounds on next year’s buck, then its time well spent. Gotta keep your priorities in order. On this glorious February weekend, it sure beats watching basketball.
Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.
