Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT... .A TROPICAL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL CONTINUE TO DRIFT NORTHWARD FROM COASTAL SOUTH CAROLINA THIS AFTERNOON, RADIATING DEEP MOISTURE ACROSS THE CENTRAL APPALACHIANS AND THE LOWER MID- ATLANTIC. RAINFALL IS ALREADY OVERSPREADING THE AREA, AND WILL INCREASE IN BOTH COVERAGE AND INTENSITY AS THE AFTERNOON PROGRESSES INTO EVENING. HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED FROM THE PIEDMONT OF NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA THROUGH THE SPINE OF THE BLUE RIDGE SOUTH OF ROANOKE, AREAS WITH SOILS STILL SATURATED FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WITHIN THE PREVIOUS WEEK. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, AND WILKES. IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, BLAND, GILES, GRAYSON, PULASKI, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * RAIN WILL INCREASE IN BOTH COVERAGE AND INTENSITY THIS AFTERNOON, WITH HEAVY DOWNPOURS EXPECTED DURING THE EVENING. ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED THROUGH LATE TONIGHT, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, WHERE FIVE INCHES IS POSSIBLE IN SPOTS. THIS RAIN FALLING ON ALREADY SATURATED GROUND COULD PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING ALONG CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&