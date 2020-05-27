Throughout the year, I have been in dialogue with U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., and his office to discuss extreme risk protection orders, commonly known as red flag laws. He opposed the bill, citing a citizen’s constitutional right to liberty and due process. However, the ERPO bill does protect a citizen’s right to due process similarly to the existing civil commitment law in Virginia. An individual that is unable to commit themselves to a mental hospital when they are a danger to themselves or others can be detained for 48 hours before a hearing. This is similar to the confiscation of a firearm that causes a threat under the ERPO bill. In fact, isn’t the detainment of one’s person a worse infringement on their liberty? When a firearm is detained, one’s person is free, but when one’s person is detained, that is the ultimate infringement on liberty. Furthermore, the law has to keep in mind a balance of interests. If someone yells “fire” in a crowded movie theater, the law balances the interest of the person wanting to shout “fire” and the people in the movie theater who are in danger of being trampled in a panic. In the case of ERPOs, the law balances the interest of a person wanting to have a gun and the interest of a person wanting to keep their life who is threatened by that gun. The victims of gun violence have a right to life and liberty. With the recent rise in gun sales during this pandemic, Rep. Morgan Griffith has a responsibility to ensure that people are protected from gun violence as everyone is stuck at home. The Virginia governor just signed a red flag bill into law. I hope that Rep. Griffith will follow that example on the federal level.
LETTER: Rep. Morgan Griffith has duty to ensure right to life, safety as much as liberty to own guns
- Clare Carter | Emory, Virginia
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Former Wythe resident charged with multiple sex offenses
-
No one injured in Monday shooting at Royal Inn in Marion
-
Mount Rogers Health District sees drop in active Coronavirus case totals
-
State police seeking tips in Bland County stabbing death
-
Marion investigators open up about three-year search for missing woman
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.