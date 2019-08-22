How perfect. How wonderfully perfect. I sit here on the front porch, aiming to write a column, or something similar and stupid. I feel the heavy, humid heat of the lingering, hot August day here in Southwest Virginia, clinging still to every part of my as yet un-showered skin, even though the sun has gone down, and it’s a little cooler now. The very air is laden with moisture and heat and stories, perhaps. It surrounds me and wraps me up. It is dark now, and the light of my laptop attracts bugs, and I wonder if I should retreat and go in, but I don’t want to, as my sentimental, fragile mind knows these warm nights won’t be much longer. As I listen to the sound of the summer, hot-air night bugs, I hear the squeak of the screen door opening behind me. I turn, expecting perhaps one of my sons, but it’s Hardy, the dog. He knows how to open the door, and he’s come out to be near me. I reach down and scratch the top of his head. His hair is thick and soft and I feel it between my fingers like a benign, loving grease. He makes me smile. My ankles begin to itch from bug bites. It’s time.
What makes you smile? We smile daily, perhaps, because it’s socially acceptable, isn’t it? We smile when we say hello, because not to, seems angry or rude. It’s not like you’re “trying” to smile. To me, it just feels natural when you speak to someone. It’s not fake. But when we have days after days of snow days off from school….after the initial, pleasant, happy call that I don’t have to work, after awhile, I begin to miss seeing people. I need people to make me smile. Which seems contradictory, because sometimes I say people stink. But it is what it is. Some of you will get my sentiment. We humans are complicated.
Sometimes we smile because it’s expected. You have good news? That’s awesome! How can we say a word like awesome without smiling? It’s nearly impossible. So we smile. But to smile without external, social provocation…what does that?
Some things make us happy, but do they make us smile? I love nothing more than to lay on the couch and semi-nap with ID channel on, but it doesn’t make me smile. I think an actual, genuine smile has to have some element of surprise. A physical, sincere smile has to be unprovoked and unexpected. As my friend says, “An unexpected gift at an unexpected time.” When you think it’s going to rain, but it doesn’t and you still get to put up the hay. When you survey the menu and they have gluten-free buns. When you run into and old friend at the store. An expected good thing. That provokes a smile.
There is also the peaceful smile. When you look at pictures of your kids when they were little. That’s what my one friend said, although this makes me somewhat sad, too, because they’re not little anymore. It makes me actually smile when one of my boys does something thoughtful, because it’s unexpected. Troy brought me supper the other night when I had to work late. He said, “I just knew you’d be hungry.” Humbled and happy and so pleased, I had to smile.
I asked another friend what made them smile, and they said, “hay weather.” I have to think this also goes along with something hoped for and unexpected. Being able to get things done in a timely manner. Not being late. These are things to smile about.
Somedays I get home and realize I haven’t smiled in hours. I may not feel upset or down, or even particularly weary…I just haven’t smiled, and then I have to wonder why. Do you ever have to consciously remind yourself that it’s OK to smile? To let go, to release some stress and focus on being thankful? Because if I wait until something amazing happens, I might not be smiling for awhile, and I don’t want to live that way.
When I can have enough sense about myself to remember to smile, the smell of fresh, hot coffee first thing in the morning does the trick. Having some half and half on hand to go in it. Making it to work on time without feeling rushed. When the restaurant actually has gluten free buns. When my sons actually co-exist in harmony without fighting and profanity.
When the water and electricity and air conditioning and every appliance all work without fail. You know how people say hokie stuff like you gotta have the rain for the rainbow stuff? It’s actually kinda true, ain’t it? Sometimes when I’m tired, having a bad day, I remind myself of all that went right, and how much worse it could be. Of course sometimes, I get angry and want to punch Pollyanna, but I’m just trynna help.
It makes me smile when my child shows an unexpected kindness. It makes me smile when I get a compliment, but I enjoy that much more giving one, and receiving a smile. It’s contagious, this smiling thing. Lame, I know, but very true.
It makes me smile to be relieved of a duty. Nothing is better than staying at home. Thinking you have an obligation, and then hearing that it is cancelled is like Christmas, baby. Big smiles. Catching a big fish. Hitting a green light. Chilling with family and those who feel like family. A big warm hug. A dad joke. Remembering you can sleep in. Remembering where you came from in a good way that reminds you of peace. Believing everything is going to be OK, because it always has been…eventually.
Smiling improves your own mood and that of those around you, even when it’s initially forced. Smiling boosts your immune system and actually makes you healthier. Remember this: “When life gives you a hundred reasons to cry, show life that you have a thousand reasons to smile.”
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.
