Unless you are completely off the grid, you are aware that a thing called “Frozen II” exists. Grocery store entryways are filled with related merchandise. So are gas stations, online vendors, home improvement stores and nearly every manner of shopping.
Set to be a Christmastime phenom, “Frozen II” elevates the story of two sisters and their mutual love and emboldens their leadership and care for their community and neighbors. Our extended family of a grandparent, aunts, uncles, teens, tweens and a little one went for a viewing a week after the new Disney movie opened. Often, I am dissatisfied with sequels, prequels and remakes. In contrast, this story was beautiful and empowering, as it extends the fantasy on Hans Christian Andersen’s Danish fairy tale, “The Snow Queen.”
Viewers hear a consistent message: “Do the next right thing.” For multiple characters, this is the pulse beating underneath the storyline. It moves each one forward on his or her journey. This film is a rich and multilayered story for many different kinds of viewers to engage. It reminded me of some of the Rule of the Northumbrian Community.
The Northumbrian Community is a worldwide gathering of followers of Christ who seek to live in unity of faith and hospitality to others. The one Rule of the community centers in saying YES to availability and YES to vulnerability. It is a spiritual disposition.
Once again, culture and media engage spiritual belief and practice. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and their supporting characters are available and vulnerable in their journey forward, facing challenges and fear with love, courage and devotion.
As I read over the Northumbrian Rule, I find that the reflection for week 38 connects to elements of “Frozen II”: “We will walk again the ancient paths / repair the broken altars / restore the city ruins / raise up the foundation / of many generations.” Do the next right thing. Journey, heal, reunite, renew.
The troubles of the world are overwhelming. Do the next right thing.
In the depths of addiction to spending, how can I emerge from bankruptcy? Do the next right thing.
As I face the heavy burden of failure and loss, how do I survive, much less care for my family? Do the next right thing.
With the weight of depression, stress and overwhelming heartache, how do I continue to exist? Do the next right thing.
The Christ Child resides on the other side of a sharp-pronged, dangerous border fence from his parents. Do the next right thing.
What is the next right thing? I believe the answer comes in being available and vulnerable. Be available to take the next step. Be vulnerable to your heart, the heart of those like you and very different from you. Be vulnerable and available to the heart of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.